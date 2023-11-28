Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size To Worth USD 38.02 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size is to Grow from USD 22.47 Billion in 2022 to USD 38.02 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.





Infectious disease diagnostics involve techniques to detect pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Molecular methods like PCR and sequencing rapidly identify genetic material, while serological assays measure antibodies for exposure and immunity. Immunological approaches detect antigens or use cultures to pinpoint agents. These diagnostics enable early detection, treatment, and containment of infections, playing a vital role in public health and patient care.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Reagents, kits & consumables, and Services), By Technology (Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase chain reaction, In Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Immunodiagnostics, and Others), By Application (COVID-19, Gastrointestinal Tract Infections, Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Tuberculosis, Hospital-acquired infection, Mosquito-borne diseases, and Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

In 2022, the reagents, kits & consumables segment accounted for around 42.8% market share

On the basis of the product, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, reagents, kits & consumables, and services. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment has emerged as the dominant force in the infectious disease diagnostics market due to its essential role in facilitating diagnostic procedures. These components form the backbone of diagnostic tests, enabling accurate pathogen detection and characterization. With consistent demand for diagnostic assays, this segment has experienced robust growth. The reliance on standardized reagents, user-friendly kits, and reliable consumables underscores their critical importance in ensuring consistent and reproducible results.

The immunodiagnostics segment held the largest market with more than 38.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the technology, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into clinical microbiology, polymerase chain reaction, in situ hybridization, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, immunodiagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment has captured the largest market share in infectious disease diagnostics due to its pivotal role in detecting infections. Utilizing the immune response, immunodiagnostics offer a diverse range of tests, including serological assays and antigen detection methods, enabling accurate identification of various pathogens. This segment's widespread adoption is driven by its high sensitivity, specificity, and versatility, making it a cornerstone in infectious disease detection.

Respiratory diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, gastrointestinal tract infections, respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted infections, tuberculosis, hospital-acquired infection, mosquito-borne diseases, and others. The respiratory diseases segment is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory infections, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has heightened the demand for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions. Early detection of respiratory pathogens is crucial for effective disease management and containment. Advances in molecular and point-of-care testing have enhanced the speed and accuracy of respiratory disease diagnostics.

The hospitals segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the end-use, the global Infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories, research institutes, and others. The hospitals segment has dominated the infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period due to its pivotal role as a primary point of patient care and disease management. Hospitals offer comprehensive diagnostic services, equipped with advanced technologies and expert medical professionals, making them central hubs for infectious disease testing.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.6% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised for substantial growth in the infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period due to factors such as rising population, increasing healthcare investments, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The region's susceptibility to infectious diseases, coupled with the growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics, is driving market expansion.

North America commands the infectious disease diagnostics market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and high healthcare expenditure. The region's early adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, coupled with a proactive approach to disease surveillance and control, has solidified its dominance.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global infectious disease diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieus SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F Hoffman-La Roche, Hologic Inc., Qiagen Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has introduced a novel hepatitis C dual antigen and antibody diagnostic test. The new Elecsys HCV Duo immunoassay test is one of the first commercially available immunoassay tests that can determine the hepatitis C virus strain from a single human plasma or blood sample.

In April 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories demonstrated their whole portfolio of infectious disease testing reagents, equipment, and quality controls to expedite test operations and give high-quality results.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global infectious disease diagnostics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product

Instruments

Reagents, kits & consumables

Services

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Clinical Microbiology

Polymerase chain reaction

In Situ Hybridization

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Others

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Application

COVID-19

Gastrointestinal Tract Infections

Respiratory Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Tuberculosis

Hospital acquired infection

Mosquito-borne diseases

Others

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



