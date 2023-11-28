Global Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 848.94 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluten is a protein in barley, wheat, rye, and cereals related to these grains, such as the wheat-rye hybrid triticale. This protein is a binder, holding dough and mixtures together and imparting structure and form. On a gluten-free diet, gluten is completely avoided, but gluten-free substitutes can be used to enjoy typically glutinous foods. Celiac disease patients must stick to a gluten-free diet, which is also promoted by several modern diet regimens.

Some gluten-free baking mixtures contain very little wheat flour, while others contain no wheat flour at all. The premixes are available for bakery products, such as bread, pastries, pizzas, donuts, and cakes. They are added during the initial manufacturing stage to impart the bakery-based products' color, flavor, texture, and aroma. Wheat is frequently employed in preparing baked products; however, the grain's high gluten content has limited its application.

Increasing Prevalence of Celiac Disease and Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity (NCGS) Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global gluten-free baking mixes market was valued at USD 450.28 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 848.94 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder, impairs the ability to metabolize gluten-containing foods. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease is one of the primary factors propelling market expansion. According to a study titled "Global Prevalence of Celiac Disease: Systematic Evaluation and Meta-analysis 2017," 1.4% of the global population is impacted by celiac disease. In South America, the prevalence of celiac disease was 0.4%; in Africa and North America, it was 0.5%; in Asia, it was 0.6%; and in Europe and Oceania, it was 0.8%.

The increasing prevalence of non-celiac gluten sensitivity among consumers is another important factor driving the expansion of the market. Gluten sensitivity is a clinical condition caused by gluten consumption. It causes stomach or extraintestinal symptoms that disappear only when gluten-containing items are eliminated from the diet. As per the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data, the number of individuals without celiac disease who avoid gluten has been rising consistently. Celiac disease diagnoses have also increased over time. This situation will benefit the gluten-free baking ingredients market.

Product Innovation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Product innovation regarding clean-label ingredients and vibrant flavors is anticipated to present manufacturers with lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Bakery product manufacturers are creating new products and reformulating existing products with gluten-free grains such as quinoa, teff, corn, rice, tapioca, and oats, which are extensively used to produce bread, pizza crusts, cakes, pasta, muffins, and crackers. In recent years, advances in culinary technology have substantially improved the quality of gluten-free bakery products.

Bakeries have incorporated gluten-free cereals, pulses, and de-gelatinized wheat into their menus to provide healthier options. In addition to using less sugar, sodium, and fat, they substitute healthy ingredients when preparing bakery goods. Consumers in both developed and developing nations are becoming increasingly health-conscious and, as a result, gravitate toward natural, additive-free foods. This rising consumer trend has created immense opportunities for market participants.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest global gluten-free baking mixes market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. North America held the greatest market share because of the increasing demand for gluten-free products . The demand for healthy products, such as gluten-free baking mixtures, is fueled by the growing consumer emphasis on a healthy lifestyle. Growing awareness of gluten's potential adverse health effects is also anticipated to continue driving regional demand. In addition, the high prevalence of celiac disease in the United States is increasing consumer awareness, which is anticipated to be positive for the gluten-free baking mixes market over the forecast period. Rising consumer health consciousness is also anticipated to fuel demand for these products, as they help prevent obesity, heart disease, various types of cancer, and metabolic syndromes.

Europe is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. 'Free-from' foods, such as gluten- and sugar-free products, have become mainstream in recent years and are increasingly important among health-conscious consumers in Europe. This trend has benefited the gluten-free market, which includes baking mixtures. In addition, market-active manufacturers are developing additive-free products with reduced sugar and fat to meet shifting consumer demands. According to a 2018 American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) report, 0.8% of Europeans have celiac disease and must adhere to a gluten-free diet. Gluten-free baking ingredients for cakes and pastries are readily available in European markets and are gaining popularity.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global gluten-free baking mixes market is bifurcated cakes and pastries, bread, cookies, pizza, and others. The cookies segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global gluten-free baking mixes market is segmented into grocery stores, mass merchandisers, independent natural or health food stores, club stores, drug stores, and others. The grocery stores segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global gluten-free baking mixes market players are General Mills Inc.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Partake Foods; Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.; Williams-Sonoma Inc.; Continental Mills, Inc.; Chebe; naturpro; King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.; and SalDoce Fine Foods.

Market News

In April 2023, Krusteaz, a premium pancake, waffle, and baking ingredient manufacturer, announced four new products, including a Cinnamon Churro Belgian Waffle Mix, to its popular breakfast offerings. In addition, three new baking mixes, including a Vanilla Pound Cake Mix, a Gluten-Free Meyer Lemon Bar Mix, and a Gluten-Free Vanilla Muffin with Sweet Glaze Mix, introduce light, bright, and fresh flavors to spring baking.

In March 2023, The Canadian Rice Company, Dainty Rice, announced the launch of an innovative collection of Gluten-Free Baking Mixes. Chocolate Cake, Fudgy Brownies, Doughnut Pancakes, and Vanilla Cupcakes are the four simple-to-prepare baking mixes.

Global Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market: Segmentation

By Product

Cakes and Pastries

Bread

Cookies

Pizza

Others

By Distribution Channel

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Independent Natural or Health Food Store

Club Stores

Drug Stores

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa

