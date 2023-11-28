Flexographic Printing Inks Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 7.7 billion by 2031, at a 4.0% CAGR: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global flexographic printing Inks market was estimated at a value of US$ 5.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 7.7 billion by 2031.
Comparing flexographic printing to conventional lithographic printing machines reveals a number of benefits. It can print on nearly any substrate with a wide range of inks and requires less time to start up. Flexographic printing is becoming more and more popular because of its quickness, affordability, and low environmental impact. The most crucial step in the printing process is the application of ink.
Flexographic printing is a fantastic option for medium- to large-scale print projects that need to be finished as soon as possible because of its exceptionally high press speeds and suitability for extended runs. There are three main types of flexographic ink: solvent-based, UV-curable, and water-based.
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Key Players
The majority of companies are making large investments in thorough research and development projects, mostly with the goal of producing environmentally friendly goods.
Prominent players have used expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions as important tactics. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Flexographic Printing Inks market:
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- Flint Group
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
- ALTANA AG.
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- INX International Ink Co.
- Huber Group
- T&K Toka Co., Ltd.
- Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG
Key developments by the players in this market are:
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The significant advantages that flexible packaging offers over current options can be attributed to its rising popularity.
- It has benefits including longer shelf life, less expensive shipping, and less material usage and landfill impact.
- Since it is affordable and can print on flexible packaging substrates, this format offers a perfect opportunity for marketing.
- Continuous advancements in printing, converting, ink, and substrate technologies make these advantages possible.
- Resins are a prominent focus of flexo ink research.
Market Trends for Flexographic Printing Inks
- The global market for flexographic printing inks has been divided into three categories depending on type: solvent-based, water-based, and UV-cured inks. In terms of market share, the UV-cured inks type category accounted for 38.3% in 2021. By 2031, the category should expand at a 3.5% CAGR.
- UV-cured inks provide great chemical and product resistance, fast running speeds, exceptional adhesion on flexible and many other surfaces, excellent print quality without the need for solvent replenishment, and quick preparation for use. This implies that several printing industries are actively considering the use of UV-cured inks.
Global Market for Flexographic Printing Inks: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the flexographic printing inks market throughout the region. These are:
- In 2021, the Asia Pacific region had a significant portion of the global market for flexographic printing inks. Due to the regional extensive manufacturing activity, its share is anticipated to rise by 2031. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific would use more flexographic inks due to developments in the industrial sectors of China and India.
- The rising demand for flexographic printing inks for consumer goods packaging applications is another factor contributing to the growth of the flexographic printing inks market in Asia Pacific.
Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segmentation
Type
- Water-based Inks
- Solvent-based Inks
- UV-cured Inks
Resin
- Nitrocellulose
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
Application
- Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Corrugated Containers
- Folding Cartons
- Tags and Labels
- Others
- Others
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
