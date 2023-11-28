CompTIA inducted into the National Cyber Security Hall of Fame

Downers Grove, IL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, has been inducted into the National Cyber Security Hall of Fame for its efforts to help people unlock their potential and build the confidence to work in tech and cybersecurity. The hall of fame induction ceremony was held earlier this month in suburban Baltimore.

“Central to our mission is the belief that there is a place for everyone in the tech workforce,” said Randy Gross, chief information security officer, CompTIA, who represented the association at the ceremony. “Under the leadership and strategic vision of Todd Thibodeaux, CompTIA has established education and training programs and created communities to bring the message of opportunity to all groups, especially those who are underrepresented in the tech workforce.”

The National Cyber Security Hall of Fame cited CompTIA’s industry-leading certification program for its widespread, positive impact on the tech industry, tech workforce and cybersecurity profession. More than 3.1 million CompTIA certifications have been earned by IT professionals around the world, including 800,000 in cybersecurity-related disciplines. Each year millions of people rely on CompTIA for training, education and certification opportunities to begin or progress in tech careers.

“We thank the National Cyber Security Hall of Fame for this prestigious honor, which we proudly share with our members, partners, certification alumni and everyone who makes CompTIA the innovative and vibrant organization it is,” Gross said.

CompTIA’s 2023 Member of the Year, Alex Spigel, co-founder and chief operating officer of Choice Cyber Solutions in Owings Mills, Md., joined Gross at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Also in attendance were subject matter experts who help in the creation of CompTIA certification exams, training partners and a representative of the organization that accredits certifications.

The multi-faceted nature of cybersecurity is reflected in other CompTIA initiatives.

With the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Lightcast, CompTIA created CyberSeek™, the most comprehensive source of information on the U.S. cybersecurity workforce.

The CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization delivers proactive threat intelligence and actionable analysis to 1,600-plus technology companies, consultants and customers around the world.

The CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark is an organization-level credential for managed service providers (MSPs) and technology solution providers that adopt industry recognized best cybersecurity practices. Nearly 700 companies are currently participating in the program.

The National Cyber Security Hall of Fame was founded in 2012 to honor the icons and create an enduring tribute to those individuals that have impacted the industry in the past, present and future, while encouraging future generations to follow in their footsteps.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/