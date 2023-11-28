Sesame and Sittercity Partner to Bring Affordable, Quality Healthcare to Thousands of Child Care Providers

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame , the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans, today announced a partnership with Sittercity , America’s first online source for in-home care and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bright Horizons , to provide discount pricing on outpatient medical care in Sesame’s marketplace to the thousands of Sittercity child care providers.

What does the partnership mean to in-home caregivers?

Disruptors in their respective industries, the Sittercity and Sesame partnership lets in-home child care providers access outpatient medical care for themselves at about half the price of what is typical, regardless of the caregiver’s insurance status.



How is Sesame’s care so affordable for Sittercity caregivers?



Sesame has built a unique healthcare marketplace, connecting thousands of outpatient healthcare providers covering all 50 United States directly with American consumers seeking high-quality, convenient medical care at half the price of what is typical.

By bringing marketplace dynamics to consumer healthcare for the first time, Sesame has created an environment where providers actually compete to serve patients, regardless of the patient’s insurance status. The resulting competition lowers the price of care, drives complete price transparency, provides ready access to health providers (the vast majority of appointments on Sesame take place within two hours), and ensures a high-quality consumer experience with top-rated providers.

The Sesame marketplace is comprised of primary care doctors and nurse practitioners, providers serving more than 40 health specialties, labs and imaging centers, and is inclusive of both virtual and in-person care. Sesame providers also speak more than 40 different languages.

Sittercity has negotiated even better pricing at Sesame for its thousands of child caregivers with primary care visits starting at just $30.

“Child care providers are among the most undersupported workers in our economy, despite providing vital learning and care that allows families, businesses and communities to thrive,” said Zenobia Moochhala, Chief Executive Officer at Sittercity. “At Sittercity, we consistently work to change that reality by offering tailored tools and resources that help sitters and nannies get ahead in their careers and everyday lives. We are thrilled to partner with Sesame in creating a streamlined, cost-effective avenue to quality healthcare for all caregivers on our platform.”

Sittercity, the first and largest digital platform for finding in-home care, is no stranger to pioneering changes in the child care industry. Since its founding in 2001, the company has connected millions of sitters and nannies to families while fostering a unique hub of professional and personal support.

“The fact that caregiving professionals are often unable to access quality providers when it comes to their own personal healthcare is a paradox we are unwilling to accept,” said David Goldhill, Sesame co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “Sesame has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of underserved populations when it comes to connecting them to top physicians at half the cost, and we look forward to supporting Sittercity’s community of caregivers as part of that ongoing mission.”

For more information, visit sesamecare.com/join/sittercity .

About Sesame

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Sesame is backed by private equity investors that include GV, Virgin Group, General Catalyst and Giant Ventures. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021, 2022 and 2023 , as well as Best for Doctor Choice in 2023 by Forbes and most affordable telehealth in 2023 by CNET. For more information, visit sesamecare.com .

About Sittercity

Sittercity is a technology company that aims to elevate how families find and experience child care throughout all their life stages. We pioneered tech-enabled child care in 2001 and were acquired by Bright Horizons in 2020. Together, we are elevating how families find and experience child care. Pairing our trusted marketplace with Bright Horizons creates a one-of-a-kind network that helps families thrive through customized and enriching care. Headquartered in Chicago, we serve families and caregivers nationwide. For more information, go to sittercity.com .

