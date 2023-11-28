Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Markets Report 2023-2028: Exponential Increase in Mobile Data Consumption and the Demand for Seamless Connectivity Fueling Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe distributed antenna system (DAS) market was valued at USD 1.93 Billion in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 7.14% during2023-2028

The European Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for seamless and high-quality wireless communication services across the continent.

DAS technology has emerged as a vital solution to address the challenges posed by the growing need for improved mobile connectivity, particularly in densely populated urban areas, transportation hubs, stadiums, and large commercial buildings. This market has witnessed substantial investments, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations among key industry players, positioning Europe as a pivotal hub for DAS deployment and innovation.

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the DAS market in Europe is the exponential increase in mobile data consumption. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices, people have come to rely on uninterrupted connectivity for communication, work, entertainment, and various IoT applications.

As a result, telecom operators and enterprises are constantly seeking ways to enhance network capacity and coverage. DAS systems, which consist of a network of small antennas strategically placed throughout a facility or area, have proven to be a versatile and efficient solution for addressing this demand.

The deployment of DAS in Europe has been particularly prominent in densely populated cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and Madrid, where network congestion and signal interference are common challenges. These systems enable operators to distribute wireless signals effectively, ensuring that users in crowded areas can maintain reliable connections. Additionally, DAS technology has found extensive application in transport infrastructure, including airports, train stations, and underground metro systems, enhancing passenger experiences by providing seamless connectivity during their journeys.



Furthermore, the European Union's emphasis on the development of 5G networks has contributed to the growth of the DAS market. 5G technology promises faster data speeds, lower latency, and greater network reliability, making it essential for various applications, including smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation.

DAS plays a crucial role in supporting 5G networks by extending coverage and capacity, especially in indoor and urban environments. This alignment of DAS with 5G deployment strategies has spurred increased investments in the technology throughout Europe.



In addition to telecom operators, enterprises across various industries have recognized the value of DAS in improving internal communication and enhancing customer experiences. Retailers, for instance, have adopted DAS to provide customers with seamless wireless connectivity for shopping convenience and location-based services.



Collaborations and partnerships within the industry have also played a pivotal role in the growth of the European DAS market. Telecom operators have teamed up with infrastructure providers and system integrators to expand their DAS networks rapidly and efficiently. Moreover, as 5G deployment requires substantial infrastructure investments, many stakeholders have worked together to ensure the seamless integration of DAS with 5G networks.

Increasing Mobile Data Consumption and Connectivity Demands:

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in Europe is driven by the exponential increase in mobile data consumption and the demand for seamless connectivity.

The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices has led to a surge in data usage, creating the need for robust wireless networks.

DAS technology enhances network coverage and capacity, ensuring users can access high-speed data services, make calls, and use mobile applications without interruption.

DAS systems are strategically placed throughout urban areas, commercial buildings, stadiums, and transportation hubs to address network congestion and signal interference.

DAS is crucial in supporting IoT applications such as smart cities, connected vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare monitoring.

Accelerated 5G Deployment and Network Enhancement:

Rapid deployment of 5G networks in Europe is driving the DAS market, as 5G promises faster data speeds, lower latency, and greater reliability.

DAS aligns seamlessly with 5G deployment, extending coverage and capacity in indoor and urban environments.

5G enables transformative technologies like autonomous vehicles, smart factories, and augmented reality, all of which rely on low-latency communication provided by DAS integrated with 5G.

Industry Verticals Embracing DAS Solutions:

Various industry sectors in Europe, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing, are adopting DAS solutions to enhance operations and customer experiences.

Retailers use DAS for location-based services and personalized shopping experiences.

Healthcare relies on DAS for uninterrupted access to patient records, telemedicine, and remote monitoring.

Hospitality deploys DAS for guest Wi-Fi, voice services, and entertainment options.

Technological Advancements and Customized Solutions:

Technological advancements in DAS include hybrid systems combining RF-based DAS with fiber-optic and Ethernet-based solutions.

Virtualized DAS uses cloud-based architectures and SDN for dynamic network management.

Customization is a key trend, with DAS providers offering tailored solutions optimized for specific environments and connectivity needs.

Key Market Challenges:

Regulatory complexities: Varying spectrum allocations, compliance with building codes, and data privacy regulations pose challenges to DAS deployment.

Cost and investment barriers: High upfront infrastructure costs and ongoing operational expenses can strain budgets.

Key Market Trends:

Growing demand for 5G connectivity drives DAS market expansion, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, France, and Spain.

Integration of IoT and smart city initiatives boosts DAS adoption for data-driven urban environments.

Focus on in-building DAS solutions to meet the demand for indoor wireless coverage in commercial, healthcare, and public venues.

Segmental Insights:

Indoor DAS is dominant due to the demand for indoor connectivity in commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, and public venues.

Public venues & safety is a prominent end-user segment, with large venues recognizing the importance of connectivity for visitor experiences and safety.

The United Kingdom leads in the European DAS market, driven by advanced telecommunications adoption, 5G implementation, and regulatory support.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Europe

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market.

Comba Telecom Systems Europe Limited

American Tower Europe Limited

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson AB

Boingo Wireless Inc.

SOLiD Technologies

Kathrein Europe GmbH

Cobham Wireless Europe Limited

JMA Wireless Europe Limited

Zinwave Europe Limited

Report Scope:





Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Coverage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Solution:

Career Wi-Fi

Small Cells

Self Organizing Network (SON)

Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Ownership:

Career Ownership

Neutral Host Enterprise

Ownership Enterprise

Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By End User:

Airports & Transportation

Public Venues & Safety

Education Sector & Corporate Offices

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Country:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

Austria

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8dd7z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment