Acres Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres , the data-driven land research platform designed by the team at AcreTrader to modernize the rural land buying experience, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.

“Acres' recognition by Fast Company as a Next Big Thing in Tech underscores its pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of rural land transactions. Acres strives to enhance the connection between rural land professionals, buyers, and sellers through transparent data, demonstrating that modern technology paired with boots-on-the-ground expertise empowers customers to make informed, confident decisions,” says AcreTrader CEO Carter Malloy.

When it comes to buying land, the visible landscape is only the beginning. The Acres.com platform serves land professionals at every stage of the transaction process, including brokers, lenders, and appraisers. As interest in buying and investing in rural land grows, Acres connects buyers, sellers, and land professionals through a streamlined land data platform providing unparalleled transparency and expediency for its customers. Users can effortlessly explore property lines, identify neighboring landowners, assess flood zone status, delve into historic satellite imagery, evaluate soil quality, and much more.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 5.

About Acres

Acres is a geospatial land research platform designed to improve land management and purchasing decisions. Using public and private market data, Acres aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land to enable users to better understand and maximize the value of their property. By providing access to a larger and more accurate compilation of land data, comparable sales, and parcel-level insights, Acres is designed to support fast, informed decision making. Visit Acres.com to learn more.

