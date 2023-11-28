TransPerfect Life Sciences Releases Trial Interactive 10.5

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Life Sciences , a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, announced the release of version 10.5 of its award-winning Trial Interactive eClinical platform. This new version is a significant update and brings new benefits to sponsors, enabling them to further automate oversight for proactive and predictive trial management.



Trial Interactive’s user-friendly document and trial management automation helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies effectively streamline product development lifecycles. The platform improves speed, quality, and compliance with solutions for identification, site feasibility, study start-up, personnel training, regulated content management, eISF, eTMF management, CTMS, and more. A fully connected solution, Trial Interactive offers fast-to-implement and cost-effective solutions in a secure 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environment.

Trial Interactive 10.5 introduces key enhancements in several areas:

Clinical Trial and TMF Health : Trial dashboards and CTMS automation protect patient safety, enforce protocol adherence, and support real-time TMF health and site visit report completion and documentation with continuous data monitoring and event and milestone triggers.

Study Start-Up and Trial Management: A streamlined study start-up experience provides improved site start-up cycle times, advanced reporting for accessible insights, site-specific contract and budget visibility, streamlined submission packages, and enhanced site communication, reducing start-up costs by 30%.

A streamlined study start-up experience provides improved site start-up cycle times, advanced reporting for accessible insights, site-specific contract and budget visibility, streamlined submission packages, and enhanced site communication, reducing start-up costs by 30%. All-in-One Mobile App: myTI combines the power of eTMF, CTMS, and learning management functionalities into a single, user-friendly app available on iOS and Android. This transforms the way that CRAs manage studies, giving them anytime, anywhere access to site management, document submission, site visit scheduling and documentation completion, and training and learning materials, in their language of choice.



With an extensive track record of ensuring that global study teams operate efficiently through all phases of a clinical trial, Trial Interactive facilitates inspection readiness and helps bring life-changing therapies to patients. As an eClinical platform built by clinical professionals for clinical professionals, Trial Interactive takes a practical approach to innovation and collaboration powered by industry experts.

“This update of Trial Interactive gives sponsors even more real-time oversight, process automation, and ease of use, as well as a feature-rich mobile experience,” said Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions. “We shape our development roadmap through collaboration with our client community, and we’re grateful for their input and the dedication of our product development team, which has turned user feedback into significant platform improvements.”

To schedule a demo of Trial Interactive, email info@trialinteractive.com .

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR part 11-compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, eLearning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com .

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at lifesciences.transperfect.com .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink ® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .