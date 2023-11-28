Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2024-2028 - Research for Anti-inflammatory Compounds from Marine Sources Set to Lead to Sizable Demand in the Market

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The marine pharmaceuticals market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.95 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising consumer demand for natural products, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of rich marine biodiversity.

This study identifies the rise of antibiotics from marine microbes as another prime reason driving the marine pharmaceuticals market growth during the next few years. Also, research for anti-inflammatory compounds from marine sources and the emergence of digitalization and data analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the marine pharmaceuticals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The marine pharmaceuticals market is segmented as below:

By Product

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Anti-infectives

Others

By Type

Health supplements

Drugs

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report on the marine pharmaceuticals market covers the following areas:

Marine pharmaceuticals market sizing

Marine pharmaceuticals market forecast

Marine pharmaceuticals market industry analysis

The report includes key vendor analysis, providing detailed analysis of several leading marine pharmaceuticals market vendors that includes:

Also, the marine pharmaceuticals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

