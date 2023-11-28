Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Size Worth USD 219.63 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlorohexidine gluconate solution market size was USD 181.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period. The surge in surgical procedures, especially in hospitals, serves as a primary driver for market expansion. Chlorhexidine gluconate, renowned for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, is widely employed for skin cleansing before surgical interventions. Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a 2% chlorhexidine isopropanol solution for its efficacy.

Surgical Site Infections (SSI) pose a significant concern, occurring in about 5% of all surgeries, with limb amputation procedures carrying a higher risk. According to WHO, limb amputations exhibit the highest SSI occurrence at 14.3 per 100 operations. The market also benefits from the rising global geriatric population, expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030, fostering an increase in surgical interventions. However, the market faces challenges from raw material price fluctuations affecting chlorhexidine gluconate solution production.

Product Type Insights: 2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Dominates Market Share

Among the product types, the 2% chlorhexidine gluconate solution segment led with the largest revenue share in 2022. Widely utilized as an antiseptic agent, the 2% solution effectively reduces microbial flora on the skin, proving valuable in dentistry and mouthwashes. Studies from the National Library of Medicine endorse the effectiveness of 2% chlorhexidine solutions in controlling dental plaque-induced gingivitis.

Application Insights: Surgical Hand Rub Takes the Lead

In terms of applications, the surgical hand rub segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022. Proper presurgical handwashing, especially with 4% chlorhexidine gluconate solution, is crucial in reducing the risk of Surgical Site Infections. Market growth is further fueled by the introduction of innovative products, such as Whiteley's Bactol 90% alcohol surgical hand rub, facilitating faster antiseptic action and enhancing patient care.

The preoperative skin preparation segment is expected to witness the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Chlorhexidine-based solutions, recommended by WHO, offer efficient surgical site infection prevention compared to povidone-iodine. The concentration ranging from 0.5%-4.0%, with a notable preference for 2% chlorhexidine, aligns with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Shows Significant Growth Potential

North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share. The region's excellent healthcare facilities and substantial healthcare spending, reaching USD 4.3 trillion in 2021, contribute to market growth. A growing geriatric population in the United States propels healthcare spending, emphasizing the market's significance.

Asia Pacific is poised to experience the fastest revenue growth, attributed to its aging population and an increased focus on healthcare. By 2050, one in four people in Asia is projected to be above 60 years old. Initiatives like India's National Health Mission and China's Healthy China 2030 initiative are pivotal in fostering the healthcare system, propelling the chlorhexidine gluconate solution market.

Europe anticipates steady revenue growth, with a notable rise in surgical procedures. The European Commission reports a significant increase in angioplasty surgeries, reaching 1.1 million in 2021 across 25 European countries.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 181.3 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 1.90 % Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 219.63 Million Base year of estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, distribution channel, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Xttrium Laboratories, Afton Pharma, MEDICHEM S.A., 3M, BD, Ecolab, Lupin, Sage Products LLC, Clinicept Healthcare Ltd., Coloplast Corp, Convatec Group PLC, Cardinal Health., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc.



Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market report are:

Strategic Development

On 3 April 2023, 3M Health Care today announced the introduction of its new Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution chlorhexidine gluconate (2% w/v) and isopropyl alcohol (70% v/v) Patient Preoperative Skin Preparation. The product has been shown to provide fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity (in vitro, clinical significance unknown) and persistence in healthy human volunteers for at least 96 hours post-prep.

On 26 September, Cosmos Health company a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative Research and Development (R&D), owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced the expansion of its C-Sept brand with the launch of the new C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG Biocide.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032) 2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution 4% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution 20% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032) Preoperative Skin Preparation Surgical Hand Rub Skin Wound and General Skin Cleanser Healthcare Personal Hand Hygiene

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032) Online Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



