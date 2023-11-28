CGrowth Capital Inc. Sets Stage for Exciting 2024 with Savage Barbell Apparel Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and currently consists of two divisions including Sports Technology and Mining. The company is focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



The Sports Technology division of CGRA continues to show impressive growth and has been significantly bolstered by the recent addition of several industry experts as well as leading sports and marketing consultants who are currently building out the global product placement, sales, and distribution plan for 2024. The newly appointed management and advisory team have spearheaded marketing strategies for multiple global sports products, and driven campaigns that have generated revenues in the billions of dollars.

This highly experienced team is currently focused on refining CGRA's functional fitness subsidiary, ‘Savage Barbell’. Under their guidance, Savage Barbell is honing its sales strategy, optimizing sales channels and distribution networks to maximize the success of the business. In line with this, management are shifting to a direct-to-consumer approach. This approach is expected to significantly enhance profit margins, strengthen the company’s control and product offering oversight while ensuring a high level of autonomy. It is anticipated that this shift will not only improve cash flow but also dramatically improve customer experience.

In conjunction with these strategic developments, ‘Savage Barbell’ has also completed the design of a new and exciting range of gym apparel. This collection, designed to encompass the latest advancements in fabric technology, perfectly blends functionality, comfort, and style. The development of this new collection has been in process for several months, with the final samples anticipated shortly. Savage Barbell's commitment remains in offering sustainable, functional, and high-end products which represent the pinnacle of quality in the gym apparel sector.

‘‘As 2023 draws to a close, further updates on this exciting new collection will be shared, marking a significant step in Savage Barbell's journey towards becoming a globally recognized brand within the next 3-5 years. The recent capital infusion into the business, provided by a Dubai based family office, is expected to significantly accelerate this growth trajectory, with potential for additional funding to further bolster this expansion already in place,’’ commented Nicolas Link, Chairman of CGrowth Capital Inc.

Shareholders can anticipate a more consistent and regular flow of updates from CGRA in the forthcoming weeks. The company is dedicated to providing updates that are rich in substance and verifiable, focusing specifically on developments that have a significant impact on the company. This approach ensures that all communications are aligned with internal milestones and management deliverables that have been satisfactorily achieved.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Twitter: @CGRAOTC