Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report 2023: Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, von Willebrand Factor, PCC - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, von Willebrand Factor, PCC), Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Rheumatology), End User (Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 40.4 billion by 2028 from USD 29.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%

This report provides a detailed picture of the plasma fractionation market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Expanding the number of plasma collection centers allows market players to collect a larger volume of plasma from donors. This increased supply of raw materials becomes the foundation for producing a greater quantity of plasma-derived products, meeting the growing demand in the market.

For instance, in December 2022, CSL Behring (Australia) announced the opening of a USD 900 million Plasma Fractionation Facility in Victoria, Australia. The new state-of-the-art facility can process up to 9.2 million plasma equivalent liters per annum.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America's dominance in the global market is due to the fact that top players are continuously engaged in adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Major players in this industry in the area use the expansion of fractionation plants with cutting-edge technologies as a key growth strategy. The top competitors also focus on acquiring plasma collecting facilities to increase their market share in North America, includingCSL (Australia), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), among others in the plasma fractionation market.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into research laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and academic institutes. In 2022, the clinics and hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market.

The growing number of hospitals and clinics in emerging and developed economies, as well as the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, are attributed to this segment's major share in the market. Leading companies in this market are collaborating with hospitals to conduct clinical trials and promote awareness about the use of plasma products in the treatment of rare diseases.

The demand for plasma products for the treatment of many rare and life-threatening disorders like hemophilia, PID, and COVID-19 is anticipated to increase as a result of such initiatives by companies and hospitals.

The pulmonology application segment will witness the highest growth in the plasma fractionation market

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into hematology, critical care, pulmonology neurology, immunology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications.

In 2022, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The two major plasma products used in the treatment of various respiratory disorders are immunoglobulins and protease inhibitors.

The main functions of immunoglobulins are the prevention and treatment of upper and lower respiratory tract infections. The market for pulmonology applications has grown significantly in recent years due to the significant growth in the usage of protease inhibitors, such as alpha-1-antitrypsin.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 374 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $40.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

