Hotels for Trial Presents Annual Litigation Support Person of the Year Award

South Orange, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels for Trial, a comprehensive hotel booking service provider for traveling litigation teams, today announces the opening of nominations for its Litigation Support Person of the Year Award. One winner and a guest will receive a two-night luxury hotel stay at a domestic city of the winner’s choice along with a $250 food and beverage or spa credit.



The Litigation Support Person of the Year Award offers a chance to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of an individual whom you deem worthy of recognition for their unwavering dedication in assisting with the legal matters of the firm. This competition welcomes participation from any litigation support professional within a law firm, and the winner of a luxury hotel getaway will be determined through a public voting process.

“With a job that requires so much travel, it is hard to distinguish between work and leisure. We created this award because we have so many clients with a true passion for their work who deserve not only recognition but relaxation as well,” says Ryan Spear, president of Hotels for Trial.

The nominations deadline is December 11, 2023. Following that, public voting will be open from December 12 to December 18, 2023, closing at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winner will be announced on December 19, 2023.

Hotels for Trial works directly with litigation support professionals every day, harnessing over 25 years of travel experience in hotel sales and operations to secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and war room setup. Hotels for Trial saves firms countless hours and comes at no cost to the client.

To learn more about the award and to submit a nomination, click here.

