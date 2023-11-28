Canned Wine Market to Reach US$ 3,129 million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 17.10% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The canned wine market size is poised to cross US$ 643 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 3,129 million by 2034. The canned wine market share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2024 to 2034.



Recognizing the allure of customized and hassle-free experiences, some canned wine companies have entered the subscription service market. This methodology ensures consumers receive a consistent supply of properly selected canned wines, boosting brand loyalty and client retention.

Brands intend to generate a constant income stream, improve consumer engagement, and capitalize on the rising trend of personalized and accessible shopping experiences in the alcoholic beverage sector by offering subscription services.

There is a distinct trend toward producing single-varietal canned wines amid the popularity of wine mixes. This thoughtful move enables producers to highlight the different qualities of specific grape varietals, appealing to customers who like nuanced and traditional wine experiences. The emphasis on unique varietals indicates a dedication to authenticity and connoisseurship, which could resonate with wine fans looking for a more refined and distinctive offering in the convenience of a can.

For canned wine manufacturers, embracing environmental strategies in production and packaging is tempting. Businesses can reach out to environmentally sensitive consumers using eco-friendly packaging materials, establishing carbon-neutral manufacturing methods, and discussing sustainability activities. This strategic approach coincides with corporate social responsibility objectives, strengthens brand reputation, and fulfills increasing customer demand for environmentally friendly products, resulting in long-term brand loyalty and excellent market positioning.

“The canned wine market's trajectory is greatly affected by conventional winemaking processes and a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior. Successful businesses in this area understand the significance of matching their services with evolving customer expectations, such as the drive for sustainability, premiumization, and the ease associated with alternate packaging. As the industry evolves, smoothly integrating history and innovation will be critical in establishing market leadership and long-term development.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Canned Wine Market Report:

In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 554 million.

The sparkling wine product type segment occupied 23.40% of the market shares in 2024.

The hypermarket/supermarket sales channel segment captured 43.50% of the market share in 2024.

The market in the United States is projected to rise at a 10.5% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United Kingdom is anticipated to develop at an 11.6% CAGR through 2034.

The market in France is estimated to record a growth of 16.5% through 2034.

Italy is expected to thrive at a 13.2% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive environment of the canned wine market is distinguished by a combination of history and innovation, with incumbent competitors using their industry status, newcomers providing agility and creativity, and strategic alliances affecting market positioning. The competitive dynamics are projected to strengthen as consumer tastes shift, compelling market participants to innovate, distinguish, and strategically position their offers to gain a share of the increasing canned wine industry.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In July 2023, Nomadica, a Los Angeles-based wine company founded by a sommelier known for its can labels designed by artists and commitment to sustainability, announced the arrival of its newest product, Orange.

NICE, a wine company based in London, announced the launch of its first canned sparkling wine in June 2023. The White Wine product has a 10% ABV and dry, crisp, and effervescent smells, according to NICE. It's a Spanish Airén from La Mancha, Spain, and comes in a 200ml can.

Key Players in the Canned Wine Market:

Union Wine Company

Underwood

MANCAN Wine

The Infinite Monkey Theorem

Lila Wines

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Backpack Wine Co.

House Wine

Nomadica

Electric Sky Wine

Sans Wine Co.

Babe Wine

Coppola Sofia

JOIY Wine

Ramona





Canned Wine Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Sparkling Wine

Still White Wine

Still Red Wine

Rosé

By Package Size:

250 ml (8.4 oz)

375 ml (12.7 oz)

187 ml (6.3 oz)



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/supermarket

Wine Shops and Specialty Stores

Club Stores

Liquor Stores

Online Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





