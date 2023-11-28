The Blinc Group Announces CEO Transition: Pete Sahani Appointed as New CEO

New York, NY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, a pioneering force in the cannabis vaporizer industry, today announced a significant leadership transition. Pete Sahani, who has been serving as the Company’s COO since 2022, has been appointed as CEO. Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, Co-founder and current CEO, will be stepping down from that role to embark on a new strategic direction within the company as Chief Experience and Science Officer (CXSO) and will remain on the board. This transition will become effective as of December 1st, 2023.

Arnaud Dumas de Rauly has been at the helm of The Blinc Group since 2018, guiding the company through substantial growth phases and establishing it as a key player in the cannabis vaping space. “Arnaud has been a visionary leader, under whose guidance Blinc has established itself as a major player in the cannabis vaping space, and has always done so while keeping a strong focus on consumer safety,” said Co-founder and Chief Innovations Officer Sasha Aksenov, “His strategic foresight has been invaluable, and we are certain that he will continue to play a pivotal role in Blinc’s future.”

As Chief Experience and Science Officer, Arnaud Dumas de Rauly will drive Blinc’s growth through strategic partnerships and innovation. He will focus on integrating analytical science and consumer safety with superior customer experiences, ensuring Blinc paves the way in both technology and user satisfaction.

Pete Sahani brings a wealth of experience to his new role as CEO, having been instrumental in a number of key initiatives at Blinc since joining the company as COO in April 2022. “Pete has been a pivotal figure in our leadership team, playing a significant role in not only steering us to positive EBITDA and Net Income but also in the introduction of innovative services like Scale Now Pay Later (SNPL) and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) ,” commented Arnaud Dumas de Rauly. “With his exceptional skill in operational management and strategic planning, I am confident that Pete is the ideal leader to propel Blinc into a future marked by sustained profitability and expanded service offerings.”

Pete Sahani expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, “It’s an honor to step into the CEO role at The Blinc Group. I am excited to build upon the strong foundation laid by Arnaud and our team by leading the company towards new heights of innovation and market leadership.”

The leadership transition is part of The Blinc Group’s ongoing strategy to adapt and thrive in the dynamic cannabis industry. The company remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality, innovative vaporizer solutions and complimentary services while expanding its global footprint.

About The Blinc Group

As a trailblazer headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group melds cutting-edge cannabis vaping hardware and dedicated service solutions to cater to our diverse clientele. Beyond offering an extensive collection of cartridges, batteries, ready-to-use vaporizers, and custom device development, we amplify the backbone of our service orientation with unique features. 'Scale Now Pay Later' initiative, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), and rheology expertise underscore our commitment to fostering our clients' growth. Through our 'Powered by Blinc' process, we assure end-to-end supply chain control, empowering our clients to deliver innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to global cannabis enthusiasts. The Blinc Group also offers comprehensive support services that encompass financing, R&D, production, testing, SOPs, training, and strategizing go-to-market and brand communication approaches. Learn more about the value we bring at http://www.theblincgroup.com.

