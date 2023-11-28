Insights for CISOs-Preparing for the Dual Nature of Generative AI - Threats and Advantages of GenAI are Changing the Threat Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs-Preparing for the Dual Nature of Generative AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has gained attention as an emergent area of artificial intelligence in which machines autonomously create novel content similar to the input data on which they were trained. Powered by advanced algorithms and neural networks, GenAI creates images, text, music, and more. This ability has caught the attention of many industries and individuals; however, as use of GenAI increases, the need to understand associated risks and challenges also increases, especially those related to cybersecurity.



GenAI presents both opportunities and risks for organisations as they navigate an evolving threat landscape. A high degree of misapprehension and confusion emerges among them as they try to understand how to capitalize on the technology's promise of innovation and change. Chief information security officers (CISOs) must understand the complexities of the technology and its implications for their business to accurately assess the risks and benefits of incorporating GenAI into their cybersecurity approach.



This brief insight aims to clarify the main concepts and issues surrounding GenAI, specifically for CISOs. It touches upon the technology's development and potential applications, mentions some prominent companies developing and offering this technology, and finally explores potential pitfalls and considerations for organisations contemplating its adoption. By providing clarity about GenAI's capabilities and related security implications, this brief insight will help prepare CISOs with the knowledge they need to make decisions tied to GenAI deployment, especially in terms of incorporating it into their security strategy to address a changing threat environment.



CISOs will also gain an understanding of the gap between GenAI and cybersecurity, which they can use to better navigate the opportunities and challenges arising in this space. A deeper understanding of the technology and emerging industry will empower organisations to use it more safely and benefit while guarding their digital assets and providing a high level of defence against emerging threats.

