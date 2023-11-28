Nutraceutical Packaging Markets: Blisters & Strips, Bottles, Jars & Canisters, Bags & Pouches, Stick Packs, Boxes & Cartons - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Blisters & Strips, Bottles, Jars & Canisters, Bags & Pouches, Stick Packs, Boxes & Cartons), Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods), Form, Ingredient & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7%

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the nutraceutical packaging market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The ever-increasing demand for nutraceutical packaging in emerging markets owing to growing consumer awareness and preference for health and wellness products. Additionally, nutraceutical packaging provides protection against external factors like moisture, light, and oxygen, ensuring the preservation of product quality and shelf life, which has fueled the nutraceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest region amongst others in the nutraceutical packaging market in 2022, in terms of value. Europe has a strong and well-established nutraceutical industry, characterized by a high demand for health and wellness products. The region is home to a large population that places emphasis on healthy lifestyles and dietary supplements.

Additionally, stringent regulations and quality standards in Europe drive the need for reliable and secure packaging solutions to maintain product efficacy and safety. Furthermore, the presence of technologically advanced packaging manufacturers and a robust supply chain contribute to Europe's significant market share in the nutraceutical packaging industry.

The key players in the nutraceutical packaging market Glenroy, Inc. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), MOD-PAC Corporation (US), MJS Packaging (US), JohnsByrne Company (US), Amcor PLC (Australia), Amgraph Packaging, Inc., Birchwood Contract Manufacturing (US), Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany), and Comar Packaging Solutions (US).

The bottles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value amongst other packaging types in the nutraceutical packaging market, in 2022.

Bottles are considered the largest and fastest growing packaging type in the nutraceutical packaging market after Blisters & Strips. Bottles offer excellent product protection and durability, ensuring the integrity and safety of nutraceutical products.

They are also available in various sizes and shapes, catering to different product requirements. Additionally, bottles are convenient for storage, transportation, and usage by consumers. The transparency of bottles allows for product visibility, which can be appealing to consumers.

Functional Foods second largest in terms of value amongst other product types in the nutraceutical packaging market, in 2022.

Functional Foods are considered the second largest product type in the nutraceutical packaging market after Dietary Supplements. Functional foods are specifically formulated to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

These products often require specialized packaging to ensure the preservation of their unique properties, such as vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. The packaging for functional foods protects against light, moisture, and oxygen to maintain the product's effectiveness.

Additionally, functional foods come in various forms, such as bars, powders, and beverages, each requiring specific packaging solutions. The growing demand for functional foods, driven by consumer interest in health and wellness, contributes to their significant market share in the nutraceutical packaging segment.

Powder & granules second largest in terms of value amongst other product forms in the nutraceutical packaging market, in 2022.

Powder & granules are considered the second largest product form in the nutraceutical packaging market after tablets & capsules.

Many nutraceutical products, such as protein powders, dietary supplements, and powdered beverages, are available in powder or granule form. These products often require specific packaging solutions to ensure proper containment, ease of use, and preservation of their integrity. The packaging for powder and granule products provides protection against moisture, light, and air, which may degrade the quality and potency of the product.

Additionally, convenient packaging options such as resealable pouches or single-serve sachets enhance consumer convenience and portability. The popularity and versatility of powdered and granulated nutraceutical products contribute to their significant market share in the packaging segment.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for nutraceutical products, Increasing demand from personal care and food & beverage end-use industry, and high demand for sustainable packaging initiatives), restraints (Regulatory compliance and stringent standards, and higher cost consideration as compared to conventional packaging), opportunities (child-resistant packaging innovations, embracing eco-friendly packaging solutions in the nutraceutical industry, and incorporating digital integration technologies in the packaging of nutraceutical products), and challenges (preserving nutraceutical quality by overcoming challenges of shelf life and product stability) influencing the growth of the nutraceutical packaging market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the nutraceutical packaging market offered by top players in the global nutraceutical packaging market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the nutraceutical packaging market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for nutraceutical packaging market across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the nutraceutical packaging market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

