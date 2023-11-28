RevHubOC Awarded $400,000 as Part of OC Hunger Alliance Grant Provided by Samueli Foundation to Impact Orange County Food System

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnering with the Orange County Hunger Alliance (OCHA), social enterprise innovator RevHubOC is receiving a significant financial investment from the Samueli Foundation. The grant of $1,050,000 to the OCHA will boost the Alliance’s mission to combat food/nutritional insecurity and food waste in Orange County, with a portion equal to $400,000 designated to RevHubOC for its key role in this endeavor.



This grant reflects the commitment of the Samueli Foundation to making a positive impact on the health of individuals, communities, and the environment by creating a more effective, interconnected food system. This project aims to reduce food insecurity and food waste, seed innovations in agricultural technology and food systems, and address root causes of poverty and homelessness. A proponent of joint community efforts, the Samueli Foundation participated in numerous discussions with the OCHA around proposed initiatives and solutions, including enhanced procurement opportunities for nonprofit entities, coordinated logistics, food recovery, shared advocacy/policy guidance, and entrepreneurship in the food systems/AgTech space.

"Food insecurity is a solvable problem with the right combination of creativity, capital, and will,” says Lindsey Spindle, president of the Samueli Family Philanthropies. “We look forward to partnering with the OCHA and RevHubOC to improve food systems, reduce food waste, and promote innovation in the social sector – all in service of addressing our most pressing human health and climate issues.”

Funding will support the efforts of the OCHA collaborative partner organizations, including Abound Food Care, Community Action Partnership Orange County Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, and other nonprofits supporting innovative new solutions in addition to RevHubOC. It will bolster broad-based efforts to break down silos among hunger relief organizations, examine the emergency food system’s current condition, and channel the collective power, innovation, expertise, and leadership of the hunger relief community in Orange County.

Blending the capabilities of RevHubOC—the leading social enterprise ecosystem builder in Orange County—with other efforts of the Alliance highlights the OCHA’s commitment to comprehensive food system improvements. RevHubOC’s leadership of Orange County’s first Climate Action Business Incubator (CABI) will enable startups to innovate AgTech solutions that directly contribute to the goals of the OCHA.

RevHubOC CEO Stephan Erkelens says, “The challenges in the food system can seem daunting, but for entrepreneurs these challenges represent endless opportunities. Everything from food storage, logistics, and data to where and how we grow food offers a market- and mission-driven opportunity for innovative entrepreneurs. They can help create elegant solutions that make a meaningful dent in the food insecurity crisis.”

The grant positions RevHubOC and the OCHA to greatly enhance their abilities to create effective solutions for Orange County, which can in turn be replicated throughout California and beyond.

About RevHubOC

RevHubOC coalesces Orange County’s social enterprise ecosystem for greater innovation and impact. Founded in 2019, RevHubOC is a community of investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, and partners which has incubated 23 social enterprises and established RevHubOC Social Innovation Fund, Orange County’s first social impact investment fund (RevFund). In 2022, RevHub joined several partners in establishing the NorthSTAR (Systems To Access Resources) OC Collaborative to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Orange County. Most recently, RevHubOC has announced its development of Orange County’s first Climate Action Business Incubator (CABI). For more information, please visit RevHubOC’s website.

About Orange County Hunger Alliance (OCHA)

The OCHA was established as a collaborative of Abound Food Care, Community Action Partnership Orange County Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Formed to break down silos among hunger relief organizations in Orange County, the OCHA fosters intentional collaboration to examine current conditions in the emergency food system. The OCHA seeks to harness the collective power, expertise, and leadership of the hunger relief community in Orange County. For more information, please visit ochungeralliance.org.

About the Henry and Susan Samueli Foundation

The Samueli Foundation advocates for collaboration and encourages joint efforts to address community challenges. Founded by Henry and Susan Samueli, this philanthropic organization is built on the philosophy that its grants should help improve the quality of life for all. The ultimate vision of the Samueli Foundation is “to be a resource for organizations that empower people to more fully realize their potential.” For more information, please visit samueli.org.