ChatGPT's First Year: Udemy Data Highlights Unprecedented Global Demand for Generative AI Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today released key insights ahead of the one-year anniversary of the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, revealing how global organizations and professionals have embraced and implemented generative artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year, providing an in-depth look into the impact of emerging technical skills in the workplace.



“We believe Udemy was the first global learning platform to provide content on learning generative AI skills, with a ChatGPT course on Udemy just 11 days after its launch,” said Scott Rogers, Senior Vice President of Supply Strategy at Udemy. “We're now at scale with more than 2.8 million learners enrolled in generative AI courses on our platform. It's clear that generative AI has become a must-have for tech skills in the workplace for organizations and professionals to remain competitive and innovative in this fast-moving macro environment.”

Key findings from Udemy data collected between ChatGPT’s launch on November 30, 2022, through October 31, 2023, indicate how the technology has been leveraged globally over the last year:

Nearly 800 instructors created and published more than 1,000 courses related to ChatGPT on the Udemy platform, with more than 2.2 million enrollments.

Udemy courses about ChatGPT have been developed in 25 languages with the most number of courses consumed in English, Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish and German.

The highest number of enrollments in ChatGPT courses are from learners in India, the U.S., Japan, Mexico and the U.K.



Broader data trends on professionals learning generative AI reveal:

The top-ten industries where organizations are empowering their employees with generative AI skills are: Professional Services, Consulting Services, Technology, Manufacturing, Retail, Financial Services, Entertainment & Media, Education, Government and Life Sciences.

The most popular generative AI courses focus on Midjourney, AI art, Python, and ChatGPT prompts. The Q2 Global Workplace Learning Index also highlighted how AI learning is expanding into other functional fields such as marketing, HR, sales and project management.

The recent 2024 Global Learning & Skills Trends Report by Udemy highlighted that generative AI could help automate up to 30% of current work hours by 2030 , contributing an estimated $15 trillion to the global economy. The Udemy platform witnessed a 60% increase in AI-related training over the past year and demand for ChatGPT courses surged 5,226% in Q1 2023 alone, demonstrating how organizations are prioritizing skills acquisition to optimize business outcomes.

“Globally, organizations are adopting generative AI in a purposeful and responsible manner, propelling workforce transformation and cultivating a culture that nurtures agility, resilience and competitiveness,” said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. “Cutting-edge solutions powered by generative AI have endless potential. At Udemy, we are excited to empower corporations with courses and curated learning paths on emerging skills and lead the transformation to a skills-based economy in this ever-evolving landscape.”

At Udemy’s recent FWD event , business leaders and practitioners from top global organizations gathered to share strategies for excelling in this transition to a generative AI era, including:

Ensuring all employees have an understanding of generative AI. As companies continue to embrace new technologies and integrate them into transformation strategies, many jobs can be displaced and reshaped. The World Economic Forum predicts 97 million net-new roles are expected by 2025 – understanding the opportunity with generative AI will help organizations plan for the future and ensure they continue to be effective and efficient.

As companies continue to embrace new technologies and integrate them into transformation strategies, many jobs can be displaced and reshaped. The World Economic Forum predicts – understanding the opportunity with generative AI will help organizations plan for the future and ensure they continue to be effective and efficient. Using AI as a catalyst for the transition to a skills-based economy. Managing talent is becoming less about degree requirements, and more about understanding where there are skill gaps in an organization and strategically closing those gaps, often with existing talent. AI can help do that at scale and can help upskill and reskill team members.

Managing talent is becoming less about degree requirements, and more about understanding where there are skill gaps in an organization and strategically closing those gaps, often with existing talent. AI can help do that at scale and can help upskill and reskill team members. Developing strong leaders at scale who possess the skill, resilience and agility to lead through transformational change, resulting in competitive advantage. Organizations must nurture leaders who are able to identify skill gaps and embrace emerging opportunities in the field of generative AI, and to effectively coach and lead teams through significant change. Leaders must ensure the fear of AI taking over roles does not build up and teams embrace the new technology versus reject it.



“AI is changing the way we work and learn, with our data highlighting efficiency and effectiveness as the top goals for organizations wanting to leverage generative AI tools,” said CEO and Founder, Jim Lundy of Aragon Research. “Organizations need to continue evaluating the right AI solutions that address accuracy, reliability, security and privacy concerns to expand their use cases beyond translations and media generation.”

For an in-depth look at how global professionals are learning about generative AI tools, visit https://research.udemy.com/research_report/chatgpts-first-year/. To partner with Udemy Business and upskill for the future, visit: business.udemy.com .

