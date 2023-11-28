Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size Worth USD 5.35 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ovarian cancer drugs market is set to experience substantial expansion, reaching a size of USD 2.40 Billion in 2022 and projecting an impressive CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this growth include technological advancements in cancer treatment, robust Research & Development (R&D) efforts in novel drug therapeutics, and the increasing adoption of combination therapies for ovarian cancer treatment.

Ovarian cancer, characterized by abnormal cell growth in the ovaries or fallopian tubes, poses a significant health challenge. Platinum-based chemotherapy, a widely employed treatment for various cancers, including ovarian cancer, is witnessing continuous innovation. Major players in the pharmaceutical industry are launching FDA-approved chemotherapeutic drugs, such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), to address platinum-resistant diseases. For instance, ImmunoGen Inc.'s ELAHERE recently received FDA approval, marking a milestone in ADCs for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2518

The prevalence of ovarian cancer is on the rise globally, driving advancements in drug development and cancer treatment. In the U.S. alone, ovarian cancer accounted for 18,518 new cases and 13,438 deaths in 2020. This upward trend is expected to persist, with an estimated 19,710 new cases and 13,270 deaths projected for 2023. Notable breakthroughs in treatment, such as the drug combination offered by the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the Institute of Cancer Research, London, showcasing significant tumor shrinkage in patients, further emphasize the urgency of addressing this health challenge.

A significant market trend is the rapid technological advancements in ovarian cancer drug development, particularly in treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Targeted therapy, which involves drugs specifically attacking cancerous cells, is gaining prominence for its efficacy with fewer side effects. Major pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of clinical trials for ovarian cancer therapeutics, aiming to target biological pathways in cancer cells. AstraZeneca and MSD Inc.'s combination of Lynparza and bevacizumab received FDA approval, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 67%.

However, challenges such as side effects from treatment and regulatory recalls pose potential restraints on market revenue growth. The FDA's restrictions on GSK's Zejula highlight the importance of addressing safety concerns associated with certain therapeutic drugs.

The immunotherapy segment is expected to witness rapid revenue growth, with researchers exploring new types of immunotherapy, such as CAR T-cell therapy and adoptive T cell therapy, showing promise for ovarian cancer patients.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2518

Route of Administration Insights: Oral Administration Takes Center Stage

The oral segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share in the global ovarian cancer drugs market during the forecast period. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of oral drug administration, coupled with the majority of chemotherapeutic drugs being available in oral form, contribute to this segment's prominence. For example, the FDA-approved oral endoxifen research for ovarian cancer treatment showcases the ongoing efforts to enhance oral treatment options.

The parenteral route of administration, especially through intravenous injection, is expected to register moderate growth. Ipsen's development of Irinotecan hydrochloride for intravenous injection highlights the ongoing efforts to diversify administration routes.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Europe and Asia Pacific Show Promise

North America dominated the global ovarian cancer drugs market in 2022, driven by the rising prevalence of ovarian cancer in the U.S. Increased clinical trial studies and improved screening and detection technologies contribute to this region's leadership. Europe is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, with major start-up companies and strategic initiatives focusing on ovarian cancer drug development. In Asia Pacific, a considerably large revenue share is anticipated due to the increasing population and rising ovarian cancer prevalence, with notable clinical studies, such as Shanghai Junshi Biosciences' phase 3 study of senaparib, contributing to market growth.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2518

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 5.35 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Treatment type, route of administration, cancer type, distribution channels, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Kroll (Clovis Oncology Inc.), AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GSK plc, Amgen Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., Vivesto AB, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Abbott, Aurobindo Pharma, Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ovarian cancer drugs market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective ovarian cancer drugs solutions. Some major players included in the global ovarian cancer drugs market report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Kroll (Clovis Oncology Inc.)

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GSK plc

Amgen Inc.

ImmunoGen Inc.

Vivesto AB

AstraZeneca

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Genentech, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Abbott

Aurobindo Pharma

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 29 August 2023, Takeda a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company announced exclusive licensing agreement with ImmunoGen, Inc. for development and commercialization of mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx for the Japanese market for ovarian cancer treatment. MIRV is an intravenous injection Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) first ADC developed for treatment of ovarian cancer, that target on microtubule in tumor cells that link to an anti-folate receptor-α (FRα) antibody. Takeda will continue development mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx in Japan to enable treatment of FRα-positive ovarian cancer.

On 27 July 2023, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) announced top-line data from clinical trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients and strategic reprioritization.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ovarian-cancer-drugs-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ovarian cancer drugs market on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, cancer type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy



Immunotherapy



Hormonal Therapy Surgery and Others



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oral Parenteral Others



Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Germ Cell Tumor Ovarian Stromal Tumor Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacy Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Homecare Specialty centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Hemostats Market , By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Others), By Application (Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Animal Disinfectant Market , By Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Phenolic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine, and Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

E-Pharmacy Drugs Market , By Platform Type (Application Based and Web Based), By Product Type (Medications, Health, Wellness, & Nutrition, and Personal Care & Essentials), and By Region Forecast to 2032

3D Printed Spinal Implants Market , By Material (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Artificial Intelligence Enabled Cardiology Market , By Type (Software, Services), By Application (Diagnosis, Treatment, Remote Medicine, Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com