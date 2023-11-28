Arms & Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 45.04 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 45.04 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The global market landscape of Arms & Ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 24.30 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 4.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 45.04 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Arms & Ammunition Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Arms & Ammunition Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Freedom Group

Orbital ATK

Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc.

American Outdoor Brand Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Beretta S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

Strategic Development

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

In March, 2020 Rheinmetall Defence announced its requirement of producing and exporting medium Arms & Ammunition for the US F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook Arms Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others Ammunition Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others

End Users Outlook Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Small 9mm 5.56mm 7.62mm 12.7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 14.5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Guided Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Lethal Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India Pakistan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



