Arms & Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 45.04 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 45.04 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/227
The global market landscape of Arms & Ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Scope of Research
|Report Details
|Outcome
|Market size value in 2019
|USD 24.30 Billion
|CAGR (2023 - 2032)
|4.8%
|Revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 45.04 Billion
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Historical data
|2019 - 2021
|Forecast period
|2023 - 2032
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company
|Customization scope
|10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/227
MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis
The market for Arms & Ammunition Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Arms & Ammunition Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:
- Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.
- Freedom Group
- Orbital ATK
- Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc.
- American Outdoor Brand Corporation
- Thales Group
- Lockheed Martin
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Beretta S.p.A.
- Raytheon Company
Strategic Development
- In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
- In March, 2020 Rheinmetall Defence announced its requirement of producing and exporting medium Arms & Ammunition for the US F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/227
Some Key Highlights from the Report
- In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
- The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
- The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/arms-ammunition-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:
- Type Outlook
- Arms
- Pistols
- Revolvers
- Rifles
- Machine Guns
- Shotguns
- Carbines
- Others
- Ammunition
- Bullets
- Aerial Bombs
- Grenades
- Artillery Shells
- Mortars
- Launchers
- Others
- Arms
- End Users Outlook
- Military
- Law Enforcement
- Hunting
- Sports
- Self-defense
- Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032)
- Small
- 9mm
- 5.56mm
- 7.62mm
- 12.7mm
- .338 Lapua Magnum
- .338 Norma Magnum
- 14.5mm
- Others
- Medium
- 20mm
- 25mm
- 30mm
- 40mm
- Others
- High
- 60mm
- 81mm
- 120m
- 155mm
- Others
- Small
- Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032)
- Guided
- Unguided
- Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032)
- Lethal
- Less-lethal
- Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032)
- Fuzes & Primers
- Propellants
- Bases
- Projectiles and Warheads
- Others
- Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032)
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Polymer
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- UK
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Pakistan
- South Korea
- North Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market By Technology (Hyperspectral technology, Multispectral technology), By Product (Sensors, Cameras, Software), and By Region Forecast to 2028
4D Printing Market, By Material Type (Programmable Carbon Fiber, Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain, Programmable Textiles ), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.
Neurological Game Technology Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Brain-Computer Interface, Augmented Reality (AR) Technology, Virtual Reality (VR) Technology, Haptic Technology), By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2030
Automotive Navigation Systems Market By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation Systems, Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs), Mobile Navigation Systems), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030.
Cool Roof Coating Market By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based), By Application (Low-sloped, Steep-sloped, Others), By Product (IR Reflective/Colored, Elastomeric/White), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Explore Our Japanese Version: Arms Ammunition Market
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-arms-ammunition-market