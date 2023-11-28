Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares

28.11.2023: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 17 November 2023 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 20th November up to and including 20th December 2023 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 20 November up to and including 28 November 2023 in total purchased 139,796 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 169.45 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 20.11.2023 23,843 169.7482 4,047,306.33 21.11.2023 23,843 169.7995 4,048,529.48 22.11.2023 23,843 167.4216 3,991,833.21 23.11.2023 12,739 169.3315 2,157,113.98 24.11.2023 17,905 169.7394 3,039,183.96 27.11.2023 18,675 170.6156 3,186,246.33 28.11.2023 18,948 169.8075 3,217,512.51 Previously disclosed buys under the programme (accumulated) n.a. n.a. n.a. Accumulated under the buy-back programme 139,796 169.45 23,687,725.80

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 383,400 of own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Borregaard’s share capital.

