Polyurethane Market Size Worth USD 162.18 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polyurethane (PU) market , valued at USD 86.34 billion in 2022, is set to experience a substantial growth trajectory, with a projected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing use of polyurethanes in the automotive industry, a rising demand for foams in the furniture sector, and a heightened need for building insulation amid growing sustainability concerns.

Automotive Industry Drives Polyurethane Adoption

The automotive sector plays a pivotal role in propelling the Polyurethane market forward. Polyurethane foam, known for its versatility, is extensively used in manufacturing vehicle components such as seating, headrests, armrests, and cushioned instrument panels. Notably, Chiao Fu Enterprise Co., Ltd. recently introduced a new application of Nofia-based polyurethane foam in collaboration with a leading automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). This innovation showcases the industry's commitment to sustainability and performance.

Construction Industry Embraces Polyurethanes

Polyurethanes find widespread application in the construction industry, offering lightweight, durable, and high-performance products. Rigid foams, a significant segment of the Polyurethane market, contribute to the construction sector's growth by providing structural stability, sound insulation, thermal resistance, and mechanical strength. Moreover, the expansion of construction and furniture industries, along with government support for green buildings, is expected to drive the demand for rigid foam.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2535

Challenges and Opportunities

While the Polyurethane market is on a growth trajectory, challenges such as the use of new bio-based feedstock and volatility in crude oil prices may pose hindrances. The fluctuation in crude oil prices, a key component in traditional Polyurethane production, introduces uncertainty in manufacturing costs. However, the market is expected to overcome these challenges through innovation and sustainable practices.

Product Insights: Rigid Foam Dominates the Market

Among Polyurethane products, rigid foam emerged as the leader in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share. Rigid foams are in high demand across various industries due to their structural stability and insulation properties, making them suitable for extreme weather conditions. The growth of construction, furniture, and automotive industries, coupled with government initiatives for green buildings, is expected to propel the rigid foam segment's growth during the forecast period.

End-Use Insights: Furniture Sector Takes the Lead

The furniture sector is anticipated to command the largest revenue share in the Polyurethane market over the forecast period. Polyurethane's versatility, comfort, durability, aesthetic appeal, and cost-effectiveness make it an ideal material for furniture production. Advancements in eco-friendly formulations and regulatory compliance further strengthen polyurethane's position in the furniture industry, contributing to its projected revenue growth.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads the Charge

The Asia Pacific region secured the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to maintain a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The region's growth is fueled by expanding end-use industries such as appliances, packaging, automotive, electronics, furniture, and construction. Factors such as skilled labor, low costs, and government initiatives contribute to the robust Polyurethane market growth in Asia Pacific.

In Europe, the furniture and building construction industries are witnessing substantial growth due to strict regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The North American market, holding the second-largest revenue share, is primarily driven by the building and construction sector's increasing use of durable plastics.

The global Polyurethane market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by key industries and regions. As the market evolves, innovations in bio-based feedstock and sustainable practices are expected to play a crucial role in overcoming challenges and sustaining growth.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2535

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 86.34 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 162.18 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Huntsman International LLC, Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Woodbridge, DIC CORPORATION, RTP Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Tosoh Corporation Dow, Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, & Eastman Chemical Company Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Polyurethane (PU) market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global Polyurethane (PU) market report are:

Huntsman International LLC

Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Recticel NV/SA

Woodbridge

DIC CORPORATION

RTP Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Tosoh Corporation

Dow, Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Strategic Development

On 10 July 2022, DIC acquired a Chinese coating resin manufacturer named Guangdong TOD New Material Co. Ltd. The acquisition helped DIC Corporation expand its Asian market capacity for different resins, including acrylic, alkyd, polyester, urethane, and epoxy.

On 22 February 2022, BASF SE and NEVEON collaborated on mattress recycling. BASF was developing a wet chemical recycling process for used mattresses made of PU, whereby new beds can be made using alternative polyurethane.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2535

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Polyurethane (PU) market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Ton; 2019-2032) Rigid Form Flexible Form Coating Adhesives & Sealants Elastomers Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Ton; 2019-2032) Furniture Construction Electronics & Appliances Automotive Footwear Packaging Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Ton; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyurethane-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Benzyl Alcohol Market , By Grade (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), By Application (Cleaning Agent, Synthetic Solvent, Epoxy Resins, Bacteriostatic Preservatives, Others), By End-Use (Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Non Phthalate Plasticizer Market , By Type (Benzoates, Adipates), By Application (Wires & Cables, Consumer Goods), By End-User (Building & Construction, Sports & Leisure), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film Market , By Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, and Labels), By Thickness (Below 15 microns, 30-45 microns, and More than 45 microns), By Application, By Production Process, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Recycled Polyethylene Market , By Product Type [Low-Density Polyethylene [LDPE], High-Density Polyethylene [HDPE], and Others), By Grade, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Biobased Polyamide Market , By Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 6, 6, Polyamide 10, and Polyamide 11), By Precurser, By Material, By End-use , and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com