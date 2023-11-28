Human centric lighting Market Size Worth USD USD 35.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human centric lighting market , valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projecting a robust revenue CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period. The market's upward trajectory is propelled by the increasing adoption of smart Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting systems, the rise of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions, and a strong focus on sustainable building practices.

Smart LED Lighting Drives Market Surge

The transition from conventional lighting sources to smart LED solutions is a key driver of market growth. LED lights, while more expensive upfront, deliver substantial energy savings of 50–80% and boast a lifespan of up to 20 years. Beyond illumination, these smart LED systems wirelessly transmit data, contributing to reduced traffic congestion through IoT integration. The innovation in LED technology and advanced lighting controls allows for dynamic adjustments, aligning with the demand for adaptable infrastructure illumination.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive trajectory, high initial setup costs pose a challenge to market expansion. The replacement of conventional lights with switchable LED fixtures demands significant upfront investments, including time and resources for implementation services and increased labor expenses.

Key Offerings Driving Market Dominance

In the offerings segment, products accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This dominance is attributed to technological advances and functional advantages in hardware components, including fixtures, controls, and light modulation services. Switchable LED fixtures offer medical benefits by mitigating harmful visual and non-visual effects, contributing to mood enhancement.

Installation Methods: New Construction Takes the Lead

The installation method segment reveals that new construction accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The growth is fuelled by the construction of new commercial, educational, and institutional facilities globally. The emphasis on better lighting for urban concentration, coupled with lower expenditure relative to retrofit works, contributes to the steady revenue CAGR expected in the new construction segment.

End-Use Sectors: Commercial Leads the Way

The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market, holding the largest revenue share in 2022 and projecting a significantly high revenue CAGR. The shift towards employee-centered workplace conditions and the renovation of commercial establishments with smart architecture and illumination features drive this growth. The residential segment is also expected to experience rapid revenue growth, fueled by advancements in decorative and lighting control technologies.

Regional Insights: Europe at the Forefront

Europe led the global market in 2022, capturing the largest revenue share. The region's focus on safe and well-lit building conditions, coupled with high living standards, contributes to its steady revenue CAGR. Notable developments, such as the integration of Circadian human centric lighting in the U.K.'s Woodside Care Village, underscore the region's commitment to advanced lighting solutions.

In North America, significant awareness of wellness, technological advancements, and the adoption of human-centric lighting in the healthcare industry drive a large revenue share. The presence of major market players, such as Legrand and Vantage, further fuels growth in the region.

Asia Pacific, with its vast population share, is poised for rapid growth. Countries like India and China are expected to witness increased demand for human-centric lighting, driven by infrastructure development, rising disposable income, and government initiatives.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.89 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 34.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 35.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Offerings, type, installation method, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global human centric lighting market is moderately consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global human centric lighting market report are:

ams-OSRAM AG

ES-SYSTEM

ARCLUCE S.p.A.

Signify Holding

Fagerhult AB

Zumtobel AG

Glamox AS

Hubbell Inc.

The Zumtobel Group

Legrand SA

Wipro

WOLFSPEED, INC.

Cree LED

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

Eaton

HLI Solutions, Inc.

Thorn

Fagerhult Group

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

ERCO

Strategic Development

On 7 December 2022, Legrand a global leader in electrical, digital infrastructure, and connected solutions, has revealed its acquisition of Encelium, a manufacturer based in Ontario, Canada, specializing in advanced commercial lighting controls. This acquisition, effective immediately, includes the Encelium brand and its product line. It is a strategic move in Legrand's continuing global efforts to enhance its presence in the commercial lighting control industry.

On 12 May 2022, The U.K. is initiating its largest hospital construction program in decades. The government's priority is to aid the National Health Service (NHS) in a robust recovery from the impacts of COVID-19. Central to this effort is the commitment to fulfill the manifesto pledge of constructing 40 new hospitals across England by 2030, supported by an initial investment of £3.7 billion. These hospitals have forged substantial collaborations with TRILUX for a Human Centric Lighting (HCL) scheme that aligns with a biophilic design philosophy, intended to facilitate patient recovery.

23 March 2022, Wipro Lighting has introduced a chic collection of designer luminaires named Aqua, designed to enhance the ambiance of office spaces. This range comprises gracefully curved fixtures that seamlessly bring to life the architectural vision of designers. They are conveniently installable with adjustable height suspension, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the space.

On 21 February 2022, Crestron Electronics, a prominent manufacturer of control and automation systems, unveiled a significant initiative in the lighting sector, particularly in the domain of Human Centric Lighting (HCL). Their latest range of LED Light Fixtures not only modernizes their lighting products to align with current standards but also introduces an innovative and forward-looking feature called Solar Sync™, positioning them as frontrunners in the field.

On 13 October 2021, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a prominent global pioneer in LED technology, has announced that its SunLike Series LEDs, which replicate natural sunlight's spectrum, have been integrated by the renowned lighting brand LEDVANCE into its new line of products called Sun@Home.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global human centric lighting market on the basis of offerings, type, installation method, end-use, and region:

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Product Light Fixture Light Source Control System & Devices Optical Components Service Design and Consultation Installation and Integration Maintenance and Support Software and Controls Supporting Components

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Dynamic Lighting Static Lighting Task-Specific Lighting Ambient Lighting Smart Lighting Others

Installation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) New Construction Retrofit & Renovation Plug & Play System Others

End-Use Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Healthcare Commercial Education Residential Hospitality and Entertainment Industrial Manufacturing Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



