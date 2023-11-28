Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Size Worth USD 1.55 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 13.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.55 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period.





Sleep apnea oral appliances are non-invasive devices that treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) by repositioning the jaw and tongue to maintain an open airway during sleep. They are custom-fit by dentists or specialists and offer a comfortable and portable alternative to CPAP machines. These appliances effectively alleviate mild to moderate OSA, improving sleep quality, daytime alertness, and overall well-being. However, severe cases may still require CPAP therapy for optimal management.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices and Tongue-retaining Devices), By Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed/ Customized Oral Appliances and Online OTC Oral Appliances), By End-User (Home Care Settings/ Individuals, Hospitals, and Dental Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

In 2022, the mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for around 52.6% market share

On the basis of the product, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices. The mandibular advancement devices (MAD) segment has secured the largest market share in the sleep apnea oral appliances market for various reasons. MADs are widely recognized and prescribed by healthcare professionals for their effectiveness in treating mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. These devices work by repositioning the lower jaw forward, thus maintaining an open airway during sleep. Their user-friendly design, comfort, and ease of use have led to higher patient acceptance and compliance.

The physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the purchase type, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment has emerged as the largest market in the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to several factors. These devices are tailored to individual patients' specific needs and requirements, ensuring optimal fit and effectiveness in treating sleep apnea. Healthcare professionals, including dentists and sleep specialists, play a crucial role in prescribing and customizing these appliances, instilling confidence in patients about their efficacy.

The home care settings segment is dominating the market in recent years

Based on the end-user, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into home care settings/ individuals, hospitals, and dental clinics. The home care settings segment is dominating the sleep apnea oral appliances market for several reasons. The growing preference for home-based treatments and the convenience of using oral appliances in the comfort of one's own home have significantly contributed to the segment's prominence. Home care settings provide patients with the flexibility to manage their sleep apnea without the need for hospital visits, reducing healthcare costs and enhancing patient compliance.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 13.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth in the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period due to the large and rapidly aging population, coupled with changing lifestyles and rising obesity rates, contributing to an increased prevalence of sleep apnea. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about sleep disorders, and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive the demand for effective treatment options like oral appliances.

North America has dominated the sleep apnea oral appliances market, holding the largest market share due to a high prevalence of sleep apnea, driven by factors like obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and aging populations. Additionally, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, promoting early diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. Moreover, increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of oral appliances has fueled their adoption.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market include Whole You Inc., Panthera Dental, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Oventus Medical, ResMed, DynaFlex, Airway Management, OravanOSA, Myerson LLC, MPowrx Health & Wellness, Glidewell, Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and others vendors.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global sleep apnea oral appliances market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Product

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-retaining Devices

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Purchase Type

Physician-prescribed/ Customized Oral Appliances

Online OTC Oral Appliances

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By End-User

Home Care Settings/ Individuals

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



