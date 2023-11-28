Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Poised For Remarkable Growth At A CAGR Of More Than 9% In Forecast Period As Per The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment global market report 2023, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is anticipated to surge from $96.17 billion in 2022 to $105.18 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Furthermore, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach $152.30 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 9.7%. The soaring demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is a key driver propelling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



Drivers:

The upsurge in electric vehicle sales, as highlighted in the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022 by the International Energy Agency (IEA), underscores the pivotal role of semiconductors in advancing automotive technology. Electric cars, including fully electric and plug-in hybrids, doubled in sales to reach a record 6.6 million in 2021. This surge, coupled with innovations in the semiconductor industry, is a driving force behind the increased demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Learn More In-Depth On The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-global-market-report

Trends:

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is characterized by significant concentration, with the top ten competitors commanding 61.5% of the total market in 2022. Market leaders such as ASML Holding N.V., Lam Research Corporation, and Tokyo Electron Limited dominate the landscape. Major players are focusing on expanding into new semiconductor manufacturing applications to fortify their market positions. For instance, Riber introduced a new MBE 6000 machine for semiconductor manufacturing applications in Asia, emphasizing the industry's pursuit of innovation.

Segments:

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented across various dimensions:

Product Type: Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU (Microprocessors), Discrete, Analog, MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Equipment Type: Front End Equipment, Back End Equipment Dimension: 2D, 2.5D, 3D Application: Semiconductor Fabrication Plant or Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home

Leading Regions:

Asia-Pacific led the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, accounting for 87.3% ($87,925.0 million) in 2022. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions are anticipated to be South America and Eastern Europe, with Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9286&type=smp

Maximizing Opportunities:

Companies operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market can leverage these insights to strategize and navigate the dynamic landscape effectively. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of market trends, competitive landscapes, and regional dynamics, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In conclusion, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, fueled by the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles and ongoing innovations in the semiconductor industry. Industry players are encouraged to utilize the comprehensive market report to stay ahead in this dynamic and competitive market.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size, semiconductor manufacturing equipment market segments, semiconductor manufacturing equipment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-related-devices-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-other-electronic-component-global-market-report

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-assembly-and-packaging-equipment-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.