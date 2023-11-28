Last chance for the Treasure Valley to catch free food, homes to tour and Santa.

Boise, Idaho, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, newly ranked 12th in the Idaho Statesman’s Idaho Private 100 List, has had a record-setting CBH Festival of Homes with over 1,000 attendees so far, and the Treasure Valley is invited to not miss out .

The CBH Festival of Homes is an event for everyone to enjoy with free activities for all. With 4 locations in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell, there are 9 furnished model homes, free food trucks, and the kids can meet Santa on Saturdays in select locations.

“We love this opportunity to give back to not only our CBH homeowners and buyers, but to all in the valley,” said Jody Baranco, CBH Sales Coach. “It’s about spreading love this time of year - kids seeing Santa, homeowners getting inspiration to decorate their homes, or simply having a free lunch, on us.”

While interest rates have been a hot topic across the nation, CBH Homes has been battling interest rates by reducing sales prices, offering the CBH Festival of Homes Promotion with up to $45,000 in extras, and partnering with lender partners who are able to offer 2-1 rate buydowns, giving buyers a 4.99% for the first year of their home loan.

“We believe this is still a good time to buy a new home. With rate buydown programs, money to use towards closing costs and appliances, you may be surprised how obtainable owning a new home is,” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. CBH currently has over 350 available homes with 200 of those listed under $450,000, giving buyers more options with better payments.

The CBH Festival of Homes is now until December 16th every Friday at select locations from 4-7 pm and Saturdays from 12-4 pm. With 9 fully furnished model homes, give-a-ways every weekend, free holiday card photos on Fridays, and free food trucks at all locations on Saturdays, and most importantly - Santa! It’s an event you won’t want to miss.

Find all the details and locations of the CBH Festival of Homes here . View the official Festival Magazine here !

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #48 in the nation, and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

