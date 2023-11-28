Highstreet Village's Sales Success Proves Strong Demand For Thoughtfully Planned Communities

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest data released by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board , accelerated pre-sale absorption of new multi-family homes in the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley markets exemplifies the continued and steady investor and end-user demand. Located in West Abbotsford, the Remarkable Highstreet Village, developed by AB Wall Group, has quickly sold over 250 homes since its January launch, highlighting strong demand from purchasers attracted by its amenities and location.



Highstreet Village is at the heart of the growing Fraser Valley region, driven by a burgeoning economy and increased population growth. The CMA of Abbotsford-Mission, with its population exceeding 195,000 , is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada , with an impressive growth rate of 8.4% over the past five years. The combination of a high-quality lifestyle, affordability, prime location, and growth has attracted new residents to Abbotsford.

Designed to promote a walkable lifestyle, Highstreet Village is a convenient "15-minute city" where residents can easily walk, bike, or take transit to their homes, workplaces, shopping, and other amenities. This masterfully planned residential community features 137 townhomes and nine mid-rise condominiums, totaling 600 homes ranging from 1 to 3-bedroom units. Uniquely, several of these townhomes offer rooftop patios, adding long-term value and appeal. Situated next to the sprawling Highstreet Shopping Centre—with over 600,000 square feet of commercial space, including a Cineplex VIP movie theatre, eateries, and retail outlets—the community blends suburban peace with urban amenities seamlessly.

Michelle Des Rosiers, Senior Vice President of Project Operations at Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, elaborates, “The future residents at Highstreet Village will have convenient access to essentials within a 15-minute radius—such as schools, parks, trails, the Rinks at Summit Centre, Highway 1, Abbotsford International Airport, and the USA border. This makes it an ideal location and a thriving community with long-term value.”

Further, Highstreet Village offers its residents an enriching array of indoor-outdoor amenities. The community's Cardinal Club has a state-of-the-art fitness center, Zoom rooms for remote work or meetings, an indoor children's playground, dual gourmet kitchens for entertaining, social lounges, and a spacious outdoor patio for relaxation and events.

AB Wall Properties' vision for Highstreet Village is to offer exceptional convenience, fusing a pedestrian-friendly live-work space surrounded by retail and well connected to transportation. The developer's commitment is evident in their prioritization of the pedestrian and transit user experience. By providing easy access to public transit, Highstreet Village encourages residents to use alternative modes of transportation, reducing congestion and enhancing local air quality.

"We are thrilled to see such strong early sales for Highstreet Village," says Alf Wall, Principal of AB Wall Properties. "This achievement speaks volumes about the quality of our community and the enduring strength of the real estate market in the Fraser Valley. There is a strong appetite for communities that are not only well-designed but also thoughtfully planned to enrich family living and offer convenient access to essential amenities. We're honoured to be part of the region's ongoing success and to provide a welcoming environment where families can truly feel at home.”

Highstreet Village has captured buyer interest with its diverse housing options, notably townhomes featuring unique rooftop patios complete with garden plots. These residences, both townhomes and condos, offer a contemporary aesthetic defined by designer finishes, open layouts, and windows that provide breathtaking views of the natural landscape. Alongside these architectural merits, the homes are equipped with energy-saving features like heat pumps and air-handling systems, which can be upgraded with optional AC. Every unit is EV-ready, and in the case of the condominiums, underground parking spaces also include EV charging capabilities.

About Highstreet Village

Highstreet Village is a 12-acre residential community offering a remarkable combination of spacious townhomes, condominiums, and elevated amenities in a pedestrian-friendly setting. The meticulously crafted residences offer access to indoor-outdoor spaces that act as an extension of your home. An inviting common courtyard surrounded by tasteful landscaping and lush perennial plantings provides a place for residents to connect with their community and take in the fresh air.

About AB Wall Properties

The transformative community of Highstreet Village is being brought to life by visionary local developer AB Wall. Their extensive track record of highly regarded projects includes residential and commercial developments across the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. Known for its refined and elevated aesthetic and owner-friendly extras, including unique amenities and lush landscaping, AB Wall has established a reputation for developments that build long-term value.