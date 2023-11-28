Single Cell Protein Market projected to reach USD 45.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Single Cell Protein Market ” , by Species (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria, Algae), Application (Food & Beverages (Fortified Foods, Fortified Beverages), Animal Feed & Pet Food (Poultry Feed, Fish Feed, Livestock Feed) Dietary Supplement, Others) and Region.

Global Single Cell Protein Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 15.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 45.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Species, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Lallemand Inc. NOVUS International Sample of Companies Covered Evonik Industries AG AngelYeast Co., Ltd. Unibio A/S

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Single Cell Protein Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global single-cell protein market plays a pivotal role in the overall ecosystem by addressing the growing demand for sustainable and alternative protein sources. As the world grapples with the challenges of feeding a burgeoning population and reducing the environmental impact of traditional livestock farming, single-cell proteins emerge as a promising solution. These proteins are derived from microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, and algae, cultivated through fermentation processes. The scalability and efficiency of single-cell protein production contribute to its significance in meeting the rising global protein needs while minimizing the ecological footprint associated with conventional agriculture.

In addition to addressing food security concerns, the single-cell protein market benefits various industries by offering a versatile protein source for animal feed, food products, and even industrial applications. With an ability to be tailored for specific nutritional profiles, single-cell proteins contribute to the development of sustainable and specialized feed formulations for livestock. Moreover, their application in human food production provides a source of high-quality protein, essential amino acids, and other nutrients, supporting the shift towards more sustainable and plant-based diets. Overall, the growth of the global single-cell protein market aligns with the broader goals of fostering environmental sustainability and ensuring a resilient and efficient food supply chain for the future.

Major Vendors in the Global Single-Cell Protein Market:

Lallemand Inc.

NOVUS International

Evonik Industries AG

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Unibio A/S

Calysta, Inc.

Devenish Nutrition, LLC.

Alltech, Inc.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Parry Nutraceuticals

Growing Population and Food Security Concerns

The global population is steadily increasing, leading to a surge in food demand. Traditional protein sources such as livestock and crops are becoming insufficient to meet this demand. Single cell protein (SCP) presents a promising solution to address these challenges. SCP can be produced using microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and fungi, offering a highly efficient and sustainable protein source. Unlike traditional livestock farming, SCP production requires less land, water, and resources. Additionally, it can be cultivated in diverse environments, including urban settings and regions with limited arable land. As a result, the growing global population, coupled with concerns about food security and resource scarcity, is driving the demand for alternative protein sources like single cell protein.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing global population and increasing demand for sustainable protein sources.

Advancements in biotechnology and fermentation processes.

Rising awareness about the environmental impact of traditional protein sources.

Opportunities:

Increasing investment in research and development for single-cell protein production.

Rising adoption of alternative protein sources in the food and beverage industry.

Government initiatives promoting sustainable and alternative protein production.

Expansion of the plant-based and alternative protein market.

Rising Interest in Sustainable and Alternative Protein Sources

The increasing awareness of environmental issues and the need for sustainable practices are driving a shift towards alternative protein sources. Single cell protein, with its minimal environmental footprint, is gaining prominence as a sustainable and eco-friendly protein option. The production of SCP typically generates lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional livestock farming, making it a more environmentally sustainable choice. Additionally, the scalability and efficiency of SCP production contribute to its appeal in addressing the challenges associated with conventional protein sources. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of their food choices, the demand for sustainable and alternative proteins like single cell protein is expected to witness significant growth.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Single Cell Protein.

The dominating region in the global single cell protein market is North America, with the United States leading the way. The region's dominance is attributed to the increasing adoption of alternative protein sources, a robust research and development landscape, and a growing demand for sustainable food options. The United States, with its advanced biotechnology infrastructure, plays a pivotal role in the production and commercialization of single cell protein. The presence of key market players and ongoing initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture further contribute to North America's leadership in the single cell protein market.

While North America continues to dominate, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a region with high growth potential. China, in particular, is witnessing a surge in demand for alternative proteins due to its large population and changing dietary preferences. The government's focus on food security and sustainability, coupled with increased investments in biotechnology, positions China as a key market for the expansion of single cell protein production. Other upcoming countries in the single cell protein market include India and Brazil, where a growing population and a shift towards sustainable agriculture are driving the adoption of alternative protein sources. These countries present significant growth opportunities for the single cell protein market, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional protein sources.

The Type Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global single-cell protein market, the species segment, comprising yeast, fungi, bacteria, and algae, stands out as the dominant force. This dominance can be attributed to the versatile nature of these microorganisms, which allows for efficient and scalable production of high-quality single-cell proteins. Yeast and fungi are well-established as reliable protein sources, with their ability to thrive in various environments and produce proteins that are rich in essential amino acids. Bacteria, particularly certain strains like Bacillus and Escherichia coli, are valued for their rapid growth and protein expression capabilities. Algae, with its nutrient-rich composition, further contributes to the segment's dominance. The combination of these diverse microorganisms provides a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the growing demand for alternative protein sources, positioning the species segment at the forefront of the single-cell protein market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3651

