Postal Realty to Participate in Jefferies Real Estate Conference

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service, ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 Jefferies Real Estate Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Postal Realty Management will host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Monday, December 4, 2023 through Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

