Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Veradigm Inc. (“Veradigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDRX). The lawsuit alleges Veradigm made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information, including allegations that: (a) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (b) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (c) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (d) Veradigm had failed to comply with GAAP regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 22, 2024.

