EDF announces the success of its first senior green bond issue dedicated to the financing of the existing nuclear fleet, for a nominal amount of 1 billion euros

On 28 November 2023, EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) has successfully launched a senior green bond issue dedicated to the financing of the existing nuclear fleet, for a nominal amount of €1 billion, with a 3.5-year maturity and a 3.75% fixed coupon. The net proceeds will be used to refinance EU-Taxonomy aligned nuclear energy capital expenditures in existing French nuclear reactors in relation to their lifetime extension, as defined in EDF’s Green Financing Framework (1).

After the previous bond issuances in 2023, this transaction enables EDF to further strengthen the structure of its balance sheet.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 5 December 2023, the date on which the Bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

