Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market to Grow Rapidly During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, OncoSec, Merck, OncoPep, Roche

The triple-negative breast cancer market is witnessing significant growth and evolution due to increased awareness, technological advancements, therapeutic advancements, and integration into clinical trials. However, challenges related to cost, access, and market competition remain important considerations for TNBC, keeping the dynamic market scenario in mind.

DelveInsight’s Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, triple-negative breast cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted TNBC market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the triple-negative breast cancer market size was found to be USD 1.3 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s analysis, it is estimated that there were nearly 288K incident cases of TNBC in 2022 in the 7MM. These cases are anticipated to increase during the study period (2019–2032).

incident cases of TNBC in 2022 in the 7MM. These cases are anticipated to increase during the study period (2019–2032). Leading triple-negative breast cancer companies such as G1 Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Zenith Epigenetics, Pfizer, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, OncoPep, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Roche Pharma AG, and others are developing novel TNBC drugs that can be available in the triple-negative breast cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel TNBC drugs that can be available in the triple-negative breast cancer market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for triple-negative breast cancer treatment include COSELA (trilacicilib), Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), Capivasertib, ZEN003694, TAVO (Tavokinogene Telseplasmid), PVX-410, IPI-549 (Eganelisib) , and others.

and others. Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) demonstrates susceptibility to chemotherapy, which continues to be the standard of care, despite the limited efficacy. Recent progress has focused on novel agents for particular subgroups, such as those with PD-L1+ tumors or germline BRCA-mutated tumors. Pembrolizumab and chemotherapy improve overall survival compared with chemotherapy alone and represent a new standard of care for patients with treatment-naïve metastatic TNBC whose tumors have a PD-L1 combined positive score of ≥ 10.

For patients with recurrent/refractory metastatic TNBC, the antibody-drug conjugate TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) has emerged as an effective treatment option, especially in the second line of treatment.

The future treatment landscape of TNBC is fast evolving with novel combinations of known pathways and new targeted treatments. There are numerous studies using combination immunotherapies beyond PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as agents that modulate the tumor-immune microenvironment or macrophage reprogramming, i.e., eganelisib in Mario-3 study.

in Mario-3 study. The wave of ADCs renewed the efforts of targeted delivery of molecules to replace standard chemotherapy and to target other cancer antigens such as HER3.

Re-stratification of HER2-negative patients, revealing low HER2 expression, has reshaped targeted therapy approaches in about 60% of these cases. Although HER2-low tumors have not been shown to respond to conventional HER2-targeted therapy, the newer generation of HER2-directed ADCs like ENHERTU has been shown to have efficacy in this patient population. And many ADCs are in the pipeline for HER2-low breast cancer.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) represents a distinct subtype of breast cancer characterized by the absence of three critical receptors: estrogen receptors (ER), progesterone receptors (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). These receptors play a pivotal role in regulating the growth of normal breast cells, and the absence of these receptors in TNBC poses unique challenges in its treatment compared to other types of breast cancer. While the precise causes of triple-negative breast cancer remain not fully elucidated, certain identified risk factors contribute to its development. Notably, genetic mutations, particularly in the BRCA1 gene, are strongly correlated with an elevated risk of TNBC. Other factors influencing the risk include family history, early onset of menstruation, late onset of menopause, obesity, and specific racial or ethnic backgrounds.

Symptoms of TNBC closely resemble those of other types of breast cancer and may encompass the detection of a lump in the breast or underarm, breast pain, alterations in breast size or shape, changes in the skin on the breast, and nipple discharge unrelated to breast milk. However, it is essential to note that these symptoms are not exclusive to TNBC and can manifest in other conditions as well. The diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer involves a comprehensive approach utilizing various methods. Common imaging techniques such as mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI scans are employed to identify abnormalities in breast tissue.





Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2022, the United States accounted for the highest proportion of incident cases of breast cancer, i.e. ~43%. Therefore, the highest number of cases of TNBC in 2022, were also found in the US, i.e. ~43K cases.

The TNBC market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer

Total Incident Cases TNBC

Subtype-specific Cases of TNBC

Gene Mutation-specific Cases of TNBC

Stage-specific Cases of TNBC

Age-specific Cases of TNBC

Line-wise Treated Cases of TNBC

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market

Patients diagnosed with TNBC face a more challenging prognosis and limited treatment options compared to other breast cancer subtypes. TNBC exhibits greater resistance to conventional therapies. The overall survival rate for individuals with advanced or Stage IV TNBC is approximately 12 months, a stark contrast to the 36-month survival seen in those with ER-positive/PR-positive/HER2-negative disease. However, recent advancements in understanding TNBC’s pathophysiology have led to a reclassification of the disease into distinct molecular subtypes based on gene expression profiles, moving away from the previous notion of it as a singular entity.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors and PARP inhibitors have transformed the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The recent approvals of PD-1 inhibitors like KEYTRUDA and PARP inhibitors like LYNPARAA have led to significant improvement of treatment response in certain patients in the first-line of TNBC treatment, while transformative ADCs like TRODELVY, which works by TROP2 inhibition, has led to significant improvement of patient prognosis in later lines of treatment. The emerging pipeline for TNBC includes several potential drugs like COSELA, capivasertib, datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), ZEN003694, and TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), being administered in various combinations, which can bring about significant change in the TNBC market during the forecast period.

In light of these breakthroughs, coupled with the approval of novel therapies, there has been a notable improvement in the prognosis of TNBC patients. This evolving landscape offers a more optimistic outlook for individuals grappling with this aggressive form of breast cancer.

Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapies and Companies

COSELA (trilacicilib): G1 Therapeutics

Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

ZEN003694: Zenith Epigenetics/Pfizer

TAVO (Tavokinogene Telseplasmid): OncoSec Medical Incorporated/Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

PVX-410: OncoPep

IPI-549 (Eganelisib): Infinity Pharmaceuticals/Roche Pharma AG

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics

The triple-negative breast cancer market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. TNBC, a group of diseases, is poised to be subclassified through further research and enhanced understanding, promising improved treatment allocation and patient prognosis. The recent approvals of PD-1/PD-L1 and PARP inhibitors in frontline treatment have notably enhanced patient prognosis. Additionally, the rising awareness of the disease and advancements in breast cancer screening are expected to facilitate early diagnosis, thereby significantly enhancing the prognosis of treatment. Furthermore, the development of several novel molecules holds the potential to broaden treatment options for patients across various lines of treatment.

Moreover, the rapid advancement in R&D will cater to the lack of early-stage diagnosis; hence, more patient pools will be available for clinical studies and treatment in the TNBC market. Furthermore, the TNBC pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of TNBC, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the TNBC market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the TNBC market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the TNBC market. In TNBC, diagnosis delays are fairly common, often leading to advanced stages at the time of diagnosis. The disease bears a substantial burden, marked by a lack of adequate response to treatment, low patient survival rates, and elevated treatment costs. TRODELVY has proven its effectiveness in later lines of treatment, establishing itself as a notable option. Consequently, any prospective drug entering this TNBC market must either demonstrate substantial enhancements in safety and efficacy or offer a more economical alternative. Historically, drugs in development for TNBC have faced a notable trial failure rate.

Moreover, TNBC treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the TNBC market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the TNBC market growth.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Size in 2022 USD 260 Million Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Companies G1 Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Zenith Epigenetics, Pfizer, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, OncoPep, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Roche Pharma AG, and others Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapies COSELA (trilacicilib), Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), Capivasertib, ZEN003694, TAVO (Tavokinogene Telseplasmid), PVX-410, IPI-549 (Eganelisib), and others

Scope of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Triple-Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Analysis 12. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

