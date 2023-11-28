NCDT Marks Its Entry on MEXC Exchange

Gersthofen, Germany, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuco.cloud , a pioneering platform in decentralized cloud computing, is thrilled to announce the listing of its native token, NCDT , on the prominent MEXC Exchange . This listing marks a significant milestone in nuco.cloud’s journey, further enhancing the accessibility and liquidity of NCDT to the community. Paired with USDT, the NCDT token is now available on MEXC.

nuco.cloud’s innovative approach to leverage the trusted blockchain technology of BOINC and the unused computing power from various professional data centers enables them to offer computing power at a price that is 70–90% cheaper than the traditional options, delivering a sustainable, more scalable and efficient cloud computing ecosystem. Additionally, there is a 20% discount for those who make payments on the nuco.cloud platform with NCDT.

“It's a big step for us to get listed on a top 10 exchange rating. Of course, it's just one more step towards a top-three exchange, but it's a necessary milestone. What's next for us is releasing the products and focusing on our liquidity staking pools,” said Tobias Adler, CEO & Founder of nuco.cloud.

Tokenomics

The total number of NCDT tokens is fixed at 50 million and cannot be increased, which ensures scarcity and potential value appreciation over time.

As of November 2023, the circulating supply is 25 million tokens, representing 50% of the total supply. The company has reserved 12.5 million tokens as their company reserve, which is 25% of the total supply and locked in a vesting from their German Token Custodian with a BaFin Custodian License. The remaining 12.5 million tokens (25%) are allocated for staking pool rewards and marketing initiatives.

Total Supply: 50 million NCDT

Circulating Supply: 25 million NCDT

Company Reserve (locked): 12.5 million NCDT

Marketing / Staking Rewards / Airdrops: 12.5 million NCDT

When customers pay for computing power at nuco.cloud GO in NCDT, 70% of the payment goes to the miner, while 30% is reinvested back into nuco.cloud, fostering a balanced and sustainable ecosystem .

The tokens can only be purchased through exchanges and not directly from nuco.cloud. This ensures a fair and competitive market price as demand and supply dynamics play out on the exchange.

Exciting Opportunity: Open Liquidity Staking Pools

In addition to these developments, nuco.cloud introduces open liquidity staking pools. These pools offer a unique opportunity for token holders to earn rewards and contribute to the robustness of the NCDT ecosystem.

However, these pools are capped and won’t last forever. For more details on these liquidity staking pools and how to participate, visit here . Don't miss out on this limited opportunity to be part of the nuco.cloud journey.

About nuco.cloud

nuco.cloud stands at the forefront of the decentralized cloud computing innovation that revolutionizes how individuals and businesses access and utilize computing power. It introduces the world’s first decentralized mesh hyperscaler, nuco.cloud SKYNET , with the unused computing power sourced from professional data centers.

Through nuco.cloud’s diverse range of cloud computing solutions, businesses, including AI startups of all sizes, can tap the advanced solutions that are more affordable, easily scalable, and secure computing power, fostering a new era of innovation and efficiency in the cloud computing game.

Website: nuco.cloud



X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/nucocloud

