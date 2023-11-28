Lawsuit Deadline Alert: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on December 15, 2023 in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) between May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 15, 2023. Those NASDAQ: DMTK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 16, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: DMTK shares against DermTech, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors, that, as a result, there was a lower average selling price for DermTech's DMT, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted, and that , as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

