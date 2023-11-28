Montecatini Announces New CEO

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montecatini, a premier eating disorder treatment center in Southern California, has named Britney Gay its chief executive officer.

With more than 15 years of experience in various leadership roles within the behavioral health industry, Gay will be using her skills in strategic planning, communication, and problem-solving as she directs Montecatini. Most recently, she served as executive director at Discovery Behavioral Health in Northern California. While there, she led initiatives that improved employee retention, built communication systems that led to improved patient satisfaction scores, and drove improved quality programming, modeling compliance efforts for the larger Discovery Behavioral Health network.

“I am thrilled to join the Montecatini team,” Gay said. “I am looking forward to working closely with the staff to provide exceptional care for our community.”

Gay takes a collaborative approach and prides herself on actively participating in the day-to-day operations at the facility. She consistently cultivates the growth of exceptional teams and individuals. Gay’s impressive background includes working with diverse populations, from foster youths to transition-age youths in educational settings. She has also developed specialized programs to help those who struggle with anxiety, depression, self-harm, and eating disorders.

Gay is recognized as a certified trainer in crisis intervention who prioritizes the safety and well-being of those in her care. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is expected to earn her MBA from National University in 2024.

About Montecatini

Montecatini is a trusted provider of residential treatment for women ages 16-65 who are suffering from eating disorders and various co-occurring conditions. Located in Carlsbad, California, Montecatini offers holistic, focused care that is designed to empower each woman or adolescent girl to achieve a life that is both productive and joyful. Through evidence-based therapies, experiential activities, and personalized services, Montecatini’s expert staff aims to help each client achieve lasting recovery. As part of its continuum of care, the facility also offers a partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program for women age 16 and older. To learn more, visit www.montecatinieatingdisorder.com.