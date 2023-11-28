Barrick Supports Consolidated Standard for Responsible Mining

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and the World Gold Council today announced their intention to work together to consolidate their respective responsible mining standards into one single standard.

Barrick supports this initiative and has been an advocate of this consolidation for many years. “Having one standard for responsible mining will not only provide clear direction on what good should look like but would reduce the complexity that exists with the numerous standards currently in circulation,” said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. “It is also crucial that this standard has multi-stakeholder oversight”.

Barrick is actively involved in the development of the standard and has representation on the Industry Advisory Board as well as oversight as a member of three of the founding partners.

