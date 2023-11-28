Thornhill Medical’s MOVES® SLC™ deployed as part of the first En-Route Care System (ERCS) aboard the U.S. Navy’s Eisenhower Strike Group (IKECSG)

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military medical technology innovator Thornhill Medical is pleased to share the announcement by the U.S. Navy that its integrated life support technology, MOVES® SLC™, has been deployed by the U.S. Navy as part of the first En-Route Care System (ERCS) medical expeditionary capability aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG).



Deployed on October 14, 2023, the ERCS allows the U.S. Navy to evacuate critically ill patients while maintaining full medical capabilities back on the ship. As a component within the ERCS, MOVES® SLC™ enables expanded care capabilities advanced technology that is smaller, lighter, more durable, flexible, easy to maintain, and less reliant on supply chain.

MOVES® SLC™ is a portable life support system that provides advanced critical care capabilities in extreme or austere environments and in transport or evacuation. It is the only micro-integrated life support system that combines an oxygen (O2) concentrator, a unique O2-conserving ventilator, suction, and complete vital signs monitoring in a single compact, rugged, portable, battery-operated system, which operates without oxygen cylinders. MOVES® SLC™ enables critical care of in far forward or austere environments and aboard a variety of transportation modes, sustaining care over lengthy evacuation distances with decreased supply chain support.

This transformative technology is already having a significant impact on the delivery of care and transport of trauma patients in current real-world combat and humanitarian missions.

“We are excited to expand the strike group’s medical response capabilities with the addition of ERCS,” said Cmdr. Jason Condino, the IKECSG senior medical officer. “This allows us the ability to evacuate critically ill patients while maintaining full medical capabilities back on the ship. Implementation of this team aboard IKE aligns with long-term plans to meet fleet-wide requirements in support of distributed maritime operations.”

"For 20 years, Thornhill Medical has been innovating to expand critical care capabilities on the battlefield, during evacuation, in forward surgical units, and a wide range of other combat, humanitarian and emergency scenarios,” said Derek Watt, VP Field Operations, Thornhill Medical. “This most recent deployment with the U.S. Navy reaffirms Thornhill Medical’s long-standing commitment to supporting medical military modernization to equip forces for a wide range of scenarios today and in the future.”

About Thornhill Medical

A global innovator in respiratory and oxygen-related scientific research and advanced technologies, Thornhill Medical is transforming the delivery of critical care in austere and unpredictable combat casualty care and humanitarian environments. Its flagship micro-integrated life support system with built-in oxygen supply, MOVES® SLC™, and its companion anesthesia solution, MADM™, are solving critical care capabilities gaps to save lives. Drawing on 20 years of pioneering scientific and engineering innovations that address the needs of health systems and providers, Thornhill Medical is unlocking tomorrow’s medical technology solutions, today. The team is pushing the boundaries of what’s technologically possible in interoperability, remote or autonomous delivery and the use of AI, and is developing solutions that can transform vascular diagnostics through arterial blood gas control. Thornhill Medical collaborates each day with customers, innovation leaders, industry, hospital, and military partners in more than 19 countries and in 65+ research institutes.

