Community Foundation Boulder County Announces the 2023 Community Trust Grantees

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the community’s trusted philanthropic partner for more than 30 years, recently announced 145 community partners selected as 2023 Community Trust grant recipients. This year’s grantees, selected by community volunteers, will receive a combined total of just under $400,000 to help address Boulder County’s most pressing needs.
“We are lucky to have so many amazing partners working to make our community a place where all can thrive,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “We’re grateful to work alongside them and strengthen their efforts for the benefit of our community.”
The Community Trust is an endowed fund of Community Foundation Boulder County which offers discretionary grants to community partners addressing pressing needs and seeking equitable outcomes in our community. Every year, the community foundation nurtures and activates the leadership of roughly 80 community volunteers who review grants and make funding recommendations across six areas: animal care and welfare, arts and culture, civic engagement, education, environment, and health and human services.
“Our grantmaking process is driven by the community,” said Sarah Harrison, the community foundation’s vice president of programs. “We value the leadership and wisdom of our community volunteers who come together to make funding recommendations.”
To learn more about the Community Trust or to see a full list of 2023 Community Trust grantees, visit commfound.org/grants.
2023 Community Trust Grantees ($388,545 Total)
Animal Care and Welfare ($19,270 Total)
Annie and Millies Place
Brighter Days Dog Rescue
Colorado Horse Rescue
Colorado Pet Pantry
Front Range Freedom Rescue
Good Life Refuge
Humane Society of Boulder Valley
The Street Dog Coalition
Arts and Culture ($84,800 Total)
3rd Law Dance/Theater
Arts HUB
Boulder Ballet
Boulder County Arts Alliance
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Boulder Opera
Casey Middle School
Cellists for Change
Colorado Music Festival
Creativity Alive
Cultural Caravan
Dairy Arts Center
East Window
Empathy Theatre Project
Firehouse Art Center
Frequent Flyers Productions
The Friends of the Longmont Museum
Harvest Of All First Nations
JLF Colorado
Kutandara
Lafayette History Museum
Local Theater Company
Mi Chantli
Motus Theater
Museum of Boulder
NAACP Boulder County
The New Local
Nobo Art District
Parlando Incorporated
Pro Musica Colorado Chamber Orchestra
Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association
Stories on Stage
Street Wise Arts
Studio Arts Boulder
T2 Dance Company
VIVA Theater
Civic Engagement ($26,975 Total)
Boulder Showing Up for Racial Justice (BSURJ)
Boulder Watershed Collective
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition
Colorado Latino Leadership & Research Organization
Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition
East County Housing Opportunity Coalition
Korey Wise Innocence Project, University of Colorado
League of Women Voters of Boulder
New Era Colorado Foundation
Education ($42,400 Total)
Access Opportunity
Boulder High School
Community Educational Outreach
Connect Digital Inclusion Labs
Family Learning Center
Impact on Education
New Horizons School
Open Door
Teens, Inc
TLC Learning Center
Wild Plum Center for Young Children and Families
YWCA Boulder County
Zonta Foothills Foundation
Environment ($34,000 Total)
350 Colorado
Cal-Wood Education Center
Cottonwood Institute
Drylands Agroecology Research Foundation
Eco-Cycle
Growing Gardens
Resource Central
Sustainable Resilient Longmont
Thorne Ecological Institute
Wild Bear Center for Nature Discovery
Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
Health and Human Services ($181,100 Total)
A Precious Child
Association for Community Living
Audio Information Network of Colorado
Autism Society of Boulder County
Blue Sky Bridge
Boulder Alano Club
Boulder Community Housing Corporation
Boulder County AIDS Project
Boulder Food Rescue
Boulder Housing Partners Foundation
Boulder Shelter for the Homeless
Boulder Valley Womens Health Center
Boulder Voices for Children
Bridge House
Bridge To Justice
Center for People With Disabilities
Coal Creek Meals on Wheels
Colorado Friendship
Community Food Share
Community Roots Midwife Collective
Cultivate
DreamSpring
El Centro Amistad
El Comite de Longmont
Emergency Family Assistance Association
Ensight Skills Center
Feet Forward - Peer Supportive Services and Outreach
Focus Reentry
Foundation for Scalable Innovations in Education
Habitat For Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley
Harvest of Hope Pantry
HomeAhead
Ignite Adaptive Sports
Imagine!
Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County
Inn Between of Longmont
Intercambio Uniting Communities
Jewish Family Service of Colorado
Longmont Community Justice Partnership
Longmont Food Rescue
Longmont Meals on Wheels
Longs Peak Hospital Foundation
Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund
Meals on Wheels of Boulder
Mother House
Naropa Community Counseling
Nederland Area Seniors
Nederland Food Pantry
Off the Ropes
Out Boulder County
Outreach United Resource Center
Project Angel Heart
Qualified Listeners Corp
Queer Asterisk
Ray Of Hope Cancer Foundation
Recovery Café Longmont
Reentry Initiative
Rise Against Suicide
Rocky Mountain Legal Center
Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence
Sister Carmen Community Center
St. Benedict Health and Healing Ministry
TGTHR
There With Care
Thistle Community Housing
TRU Community Care
Uproot Colorado
Women's Wilderness Institute
About Community Foundation Boulder County
Vision: Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.
Mission: Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live/work in Boulder County.
History: Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting over $150 million.
###