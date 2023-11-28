Community Foundation Boulder County Announces the 2023 Community Trust Grantees

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the community’s trusted philanthropic partner for more than 30 years, recently announced 145 community partners selected as 2023 Community Trust grant recipients. This year’s grantees, selected by community volunteers, will receive a combined total of just under $400,000 to help address Boulder County’s most pressing needs.

“We are lucky to have so many amazing partners working to make our community a place where all can thrive,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “We’re grateful to work alongside them and strengthen their efforts for the benefit of our community.”

The Community Trust is an endowed fund of Community Foundation Boulder County which offers discretionary grants to community partners addressing pressing needs and seeking equitable outcomes in our community. Every year, the community foundation nurtures and activates the leadership of roughly 80 community volunteers who review grants and make funding recommendations across six areas: animal care and welfare, arts and culture, civic engagement, education, environment, and health and human services.

“Our grantmaking process is driven by the community,” said Sarah Harrison, the community foundation’s vice president of programs. “We value the leadership and wisdom of our community volunteers who come together to make funding recommendations.”

To learn more about the Community Trust or to see a full list of 2023 Community Trust grantees, visit commfound.org/grants.





2023 Community Trust Grantees ($388,545 Total)

Animal Care and Welfare ($19,270 Total)

Annie and Millies Place

Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Colorado Horse Rescue

Colorado Pet Pantry

Front Range Freedom Rescue

Good Life Refuge

Humane Society of Boulder Valley

The Street Dog Coalition





Arts and Culture ($84,800 Total)

3rd Law Dance/Theater

Arts HUB

Boulder Ballet

Boulder County Arts Alliance

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Boulder Opera

Casey Middle School

Cellists for Change

Colorado Music Festival

Creativity Alive

Cultural Caravan

Dairy Arts Center

East Window

Empathy Theatre Project

Firehouse Art Center

Frequent Flyers Productions

The Friends of the Longmont Museum

Harvest Of All First Nations

JLF Colorado

Kutandara

Lafayette History Museum

Local Theater Company

Mi Chantli

Motus Theater

Museum of Boulder

NAACP Boulder County

The New Local

Nobo Art District

Parlando Incorporated

Pro Musica Colorado Chamber Orchestra

Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association

Stories on Stage

Street Wise Arts

Studio Arts Boulder

T2 Dance Company

VIVA Theater





Civic Engagement ($26,975 Total)

Boulder Showing Up for Racial Justice (BSURJ)

Boulder Watershed Collective

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition

Colorado Latino Leadership & Research Organization

Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition

East County Housing Opportunity Coalition

Korey Wise Innocence Project, University of Colorado

League of Women Voters of Boulder

New Era Colorado Foundation





Education ($42,400 Total)

Access Opportunity

Boulder High School

Community Educational Outreach



Connect Digital Inclusion Labs

Family Learning Center

Impact on Education

New Horizons School

Open Door

Teens, Inc

TLC Learning Center

Wild Plum Center for Young Children and Families

YWCA Boulder County

Zonta Foothills Foundation





Environment ($34,000 Total)

350 Colorado

Cal-Wood Education Center

Cottonwood Institute

Drylands Agroecology Research Foundation

Eco-Cycle



Growing Gardens

Resource Central

Sustainable Resilient Longmont

Thorne Ecological Institute

Wild Bear Center for Nature Discovery

Wildlands Restoration Volunteers





Health and Human Services ($181,100 Total)

A Precious Child

Association for Community Living



Audio Information Network of Colorado

Autism Society of Boulder County

Blue Sky Bridge



Boulder Alano Club

Boulder Community Housing Corporation



Boulder County AIDS Project

Boulder Food Rescue

Boulder Housing Partners Foundation



Boulder Shelter for the Homeless

Boulder Valley Womens Health Center

Boulder Voices for Children

Bridge House

Bridge To Justice

Center for People With Disabilities

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels

Colorado Friendship

Community Food Share

Community Roots Midwife Collective

Cultivate

DreamSpring

El Centro Amistad

El Comite de Longmont

Emergency Family Assistance Association

Ensight Skills Center

Feet Forward - Peer Supportive Services and Outreach

Focus Reentry

Foundation for Scalable Innovations in Education

Habitat For Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley

Harvest of Hope Pantry

HomeAhead

Ignite Adaptive Sports

Imagine!

Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County

Inn Between of Longmont

Intercambio Uniting Communities

Jewish Family Service of Colorado

Longmont Community Justice Partnership

Longmont Food Rescue

Longmont Meals on Wheels

Longs Peak Hospital Foundation

Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund

Meals on Wheels of Boulder

Mother House

Naropa Community Counseling

Nederland Area Seniors

Nederland Food Pantry

Off the Ropes

Out Boulder County

Outreach United Resource Center

Project Angel Heart

Qualified Listeners Corp



Queer Asterisk

Ray Of Hope Cancer Foundation

Recovery Café Longmont

Reentry Initiative

Rise Against Suicide

Rocky Mountain Legal Center

Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence

Sister Carmen Community Center

St. Benedict Health and Healing Ministry

TGTHR

There With Care

Thistle Community Housing

TRU Community Care

Uproot Colorado

Women's Wilderness Institute









About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision: Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission: Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live/work in Boulder County.

History: Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting over $150 million.



