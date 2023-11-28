Azuki DAO rebrands to Bean and it has also secured $10 million from “prominent investors”

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azukidao has undergone a significant transformation, rebranding itself as "Bean" and seamlessly integrating into the Blast ecosystem. This strategic alliance positions Bean as a key player in the memecoin community, with a focus on ecosystem enrichment and user expansion.

Born from a fair launch and airdrop, the Bean project is committed to the principles of decentralization, addressing rug issues prevalent in the crypto space. Noteworthy contributors from esteemed communities have joined forces to drive this initiative forward.

In a testament to its potential, Bean has secured a substantial $10 million investment from prominent investors. These funds are slated for the development of the Bean token and future projects within the Blast ecosystem.

As the project prioritizes transparency, it aims to challenge conventional VC models and unveil potential pitfalls. Detailed information on financing and a roadmap for future developments will be disclosed shortly.

Witness Azukidao's evolution into Bean as it takes center stage in the ever-evolving crypto landscape. Stay tuned for updates on this impactful collaboration.

Website: https://azukidao.io/