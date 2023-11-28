[Latest] Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Size/Share Worth USD 29.2 Billion by 2032 at a 9.52% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Size, Trends and Insights By Blade Size (Less than 40 Meters, 40-60 Meters, Greater than 60 Meters), By Material (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Capacity (< 3 MW, 3 – 5 MW, > 5 MW) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 21.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 29.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.52% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Wind Energy Expansion: The Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market thrives as wind energy becomes an increasingly vital part of the renewable energy landscape. The demand for wind turbine rotor blades is driven by the need for efficient energy production and sustainability.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in rotor blade design and materials have improved the efficiency and lifespan of wind turbines, making them more cost-effective and reliable.

Energy Transition: As the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, wind power plays a pivotal role, and rotor blades are at the forefront of this shift.

Large-Scale Projects: The growth of large-scale wind farms and offshore wind installations fuels the demand for longer and more durable rotor blades, driving the market’s expansion.

Environmental Sustainability: The wind energy industry aligns with environmental concerns and climate change mitigation, making wind turbine rotor blades a crucial component of green energy solutions.

Global Energy Demand: The ever-increasing global energy demand, combined with renewable energy targets, creates a consistent market for wind turbine rotor blades.

Job Creation: The wind energy sector provides employment opportunities, boosting local economies and contributing to regional development.

Reduced Carbon Footprint: Wind energy, supported by advanced rotor blades, substantially reduces carbon emissions, benefiting the environment and reducing the carbon footprint of industries.

Investment in Research and Development: Investments in R&D lead to the development of cutting-edge rotor blade technologies, enhancing the efficiency and performance of wind turbines.

Government Incentives: Government incentives and subsidies for renewable energy projects, including wind power, stimulate the growth of the wind turbine rotor blade market.

Energy Storage Integration: Integration with energy storage solutions increases the reliability of wind power, making it a more attractive option for utilities and grid operators.

Supply Chain Resilience: Ensuring a robust and resilient supply chain for rotor blades becomes critical to meet the growing demand and mitigate disruptions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 22.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 29.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 21.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.52% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Blade Size, Material, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Supply Chain Challenges: Like other industries, the wind turbine rotor blade market faced supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing delays in manufacturing and deliveries. These disruptions impacted project timelines and led to uncertainty.

Reduced Installation Activity: Lockdowns and restrictions in various regions resulted in a slowdown in wind turbine installation and maintenance activities. This, in turn, affected the demand for rotor blades.

Pandemic-Related Delays: Delays in project approvals, financing, and permitting due to the pandemic affected the wind energy industry, including the wind turbine rotor blade market .

Economic Uncertainty: The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic led to reevaluations of capital investments in renewable energy projects, impacting the immediate demand for rotor blades.

Emerging Digital Solutions: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in the wind energy sector, including predictive maintenance and remote monitoring of rotor blades, to minimize the need for on-site personnel.

Recovery and Expansion: As economies started to recover and governments reinforced their commitment to renewable energy, the demand for wind turbine rotor blades began to pick up, especially in regions with ambitious wind energy goals.

Carbon Neutrality Goals: Corporations and governments re-emphasized their commitments to carbon neutrality and sustainability, further supporting the wind energy sector.

Remote Work Challenges: The shift to remote work posed challenges for companies providing services related to wind turbine rotor blade maintenance and inspections.

Supply Chain Diversification: The pandemic prompted companies to diversify their supply chains, exploring local and regional sourcing options for rotor blades to mitigate future risks.

List of the prominent players in the Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market:

LM Wind Power

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

General Electric Company

Suzlon Energy Limited

TPI Composites Inc.

Enercon GmbH

Nordex SE

Acciona S.A.

Avangrid Inc.

Others

North America:

United States and Canada: North America has a mature wind turbine rotor blade market, primarily driven by the need for reliable wind energy solutions. The region has seen significant investments in wind energy, particularly in the United States. Offshore wind development, especially in the Northeastern states, is contributing to the market’s growth. Both countries have a strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, further boosting the demand for wind turbine rotor blades.

Europe:

Western Europe: Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark have well-established wind energy markets with a focus on both onshore and offshore wind farms. Western Europe has been at the forefront of the global wind energy transition, and there’s a growing focus on sustainability, which influences product choices and specifications.

Northern Europe: The Nordic countries, including Sweden and Norway, have a strong emphasis on renewable energy, including offshore wind projects. Their favorable wind resources make them key players in the offshore wind turbine rotor blade market .

Asia-Pacific:

China: China is a major player in the wind energy sector, with both onshore and offshore wind farms. The country’s massive population and growing energy demand have contributed to the market’s growth. China’s focus on renewable energy and a rapidly expanding middle class further drive the demand for wind turbine rotor blades.

India: India’s wind energy market is growing rapidly, with a focus on both onshore and offshore installations. The government has implemented policies and incentives to support wind energy development.

Southeast Asia: Emerging markets in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, are exploring wind energy options, creating opportunities for rotor blade manufacturers. As these countries develop their energy infrastructure, the demand for wind turbine rotor blades is expected to rise.

Latin America:

Brazil: Brazil has a growing wind energy market, primarily focusing on onshore installations. Its vast interior regions provide excellent wind resources for energy generation.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East: The Middle East has been exploring offshore wind energy projects, creating potential growth opportunities for rotor blade manufacturers. Some Gulf states, in particular, are seeing increased demand for online fashion sales.

Oceania:

Australia and New Zealand: These countries have well-developed wind energy markets, focusing on both onshore and offshore installations. Customers appreciate a wide variety of international and local fashion brands available online.

Offshore Wind Regions:

North Sea: The North Sea, particularly the waters off the coasts of the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark, is a major hotspot for offshore wind farm development. This region has driven the demand for large and efficient offshore rotor blades.

Northeastern United States: The Northeastern states of the United States, including New York and New Jersey, have been actively pursuing offshore wind projects. The area is contributing to the growth of the offshore rotor blade market in North America.

The Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market is segmented as follows:

By Blade Size

Less than 40 Meters

40-60 Meters

Greater than 60 Meters

By Material

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Capacity

< 3 MW

3 – 5 MW

> 5 MW

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

