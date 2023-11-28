Consolidated Uranium Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company”, “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) have overwhelmingly approved the previously announced merger (the “Merger” or the “Arrangement”) involving CUR and IsoEnergy Ltd. (“IsoEnergy”) at the Company’s special meeting (the “Meeting”) held today.



The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the “Arrangement Resolution”) was required to be approved by (i) at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding any common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) held by any interested or related party (the “Minority Approval”) in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61‐101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61‐101”).

A total of 52,552,282 Common Shares, representing approximately 50.67% of votes entitled to be cast at the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Approximately 99.53% of the votes eligible to be cast were voted in favour the Arrangement Resolution, including approximately 99.51% of the votes cast after excluding an aggregate of 1,663,759 Common Shares held by interested or related parties pursuant to the Minority Approval.

The Company will seek a final order approving the Arrangement from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on November 30, 2023. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including receipt of final court, stock exchange and regulatory approvals. Subject to the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the parties currently expect to complete the Arrangement in early December 2023.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including the principal closing conditions and the anticipated benefits for Shareholders, can be found in the Company’s management proxy circular dated October 23, 2023 in respect of the Meeting, which can be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development.

The Company is currently advancing its portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado, with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Philip Williams

Chairman and CEO

pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Toll-Free: 1-833-572-2333

Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr

http://www.consolidateduranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the final order approving the Arrangement, closing of the Arrangement and the Company’s ongoing business plan, exploration and work program.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the completion of the Arrangement including receipt of required regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals, the ability of Consolidated Uranium and IsoEnergy to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement, other expectations and assumptions concerning the Arrangement, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although Consolidated Uranium has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of Consolidated Uranium with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Consolidated Uranium, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: inability of Consolidated Uranium and IsoEnergy to complete the Arrangement, a material adverse change in the timing of any completion and the terms and conditions upon which the Arrangement is completed; inability to satisfy or waive all conditions to closing the Arrangement; the TSX Venture Exchange not providing final approval to the Arrangement and all required matters related thereto; changes to Consolidated Uranium’s and/or IsoEnergy’s current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; treatment of the Arrangement under applicable competition laws and the Investment Canada Act; regulatory determinations and delays. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in Consolidated Uranium’s most recent annual information form, the management information circular in connection with the Meeting and in Consolidated Uranium’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Consolidated Uranium does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.