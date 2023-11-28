CVG Announces Participation in the NobleCon19 Investor Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex on Monday, December 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET. There is also the opportunity to meet management at our breakout session scheduled immediately following our presentation. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at cvgrp.com the following day.



For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com

