Southgate Homes opens new luxury communities in Allen and McKinney, Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southgate Homes, a premier luxury homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, recently released a lineup of fresh new floorplans in The Reserve at Watters in Allen and Painted Tree Lakeside South in McKinney, Texas. Southgate Homes is one of Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (NYSE: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) subsidiary homebuilder brands. Green Brick is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder.



The much-awaited Reserve at Watters in Allen, located at Watters Dr. and Stacy Rd, opened this past summer to a list of hundreds of buyers looking for a premium location to call home. This community features 124 homesites and showcases a lineup of refreshed floorplans that offer unrivaled design and high-quality attention to detail, including the Southgate Signature Bath for which Southgate Homes has become known. Prices start from the low millions.

The homebuilder also just opened its doors at Painted Tree Lakeside South, a highly sought-after master planned community in McKinney. Southgate Homes will build on 67 homesites nestled along Painted Tree Lake and within walking distance of The Outpost, the community’s main recreational hub. Homebuyers will find a similar lineup of Southgate’s most loved plans and features here. Prices start from the mid-$800s.

“Discerning homebuyers love our home designs and have waited patiently for these premier communities so that they can build with us,” said Southgate Homes President Steve Schermerhorn. “In fact, we often have repeat buyers that built with us previously, which is a testament to the careful attention to detail our teams put into the Southgate experience of designing and crafting our new homes.”

Southgate Homes builds luxury homes in several of the Dallas area’s most desirable submarkets, including Frisco, Allen, Prosper and McKinney. The builder is also now offering a new lineup of plans at Windsong Ranch in Prosper and closeout opportunities in its Northwood Manor location in Frisco.

About Southgate Homes:

Southgate Homes is a trusted top luxury production homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth known for distinctive architecture and unrivaled design. Southgate Homes has been recognized for its excellent craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail through numerous awards including making the list of D Home’s Best Builders from 2016 - 2023 and more than 30 McSAM awards. For more information about Southgate Homes, please visit www.southgatehomes.com.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

