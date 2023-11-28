Dental Intelligence Introduces Game-Changing DSO Scorecards for Enhanced Practice Management

Pleasant Grove, UT, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of analytics and engagement software in the dental industry, has unveiled its newest innovation, DSO Scorecards. This new tool is set to revolutionize how Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) manage and monitor their practices’ performance.



Dental Intelligence

Designed to provide executive-level oversight across all a DSO’s locations, DSO Scorecards will provide organizations with instant, comprehensive, and easily understood summaries of their most relevant metrics and KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

The new feature eliminates the need for traditional, manual reporting methods, replacing them with streamlined, customizable automation.

“DSO Scorecards is more than just an analytics tool; it’s a comprehensive solution designed to make complex data accessible and actionable for DSOs of all sizes,” said Dan Larsen, VP of Product at Dental Intelligence. “We believe this tool will not only save time, but also provide invaluable insights that will drive better decision making, and ultimately, better patient care.”

With the launch of DSO Scorecards, Dental Intelligence reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that streamline dental practice management and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of dental organizations worldwide.

For a full breakdown of DSO Scorecards, you can schedule a no-obligation demo of Dental Intelligence using this link.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is built for one purpose: giving dental practices the power to Practice Smarter,™ Their unparalleled analytics show you exactly where your practice stands, and their smart engagement tools help practices reach their unique goals faster and more efficiently. It’s the all-in-one solution for everything from online scheduling, to easy payments and every step in between. It’s the industry’s easiest way to grow, and lets you spend less time in your systems and more time in your practice. Click here for a free demo.

