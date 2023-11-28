DIRTT and Construction Partner BOLTT are Building Big in Indiana

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT and its Construction Partner BOLTT announced they have been awarded over $3M in Indianapolis construction projects for Gaylor Electric ’s (Gaylor) national headquarters and a new high profile office space for FORVIS.



Gaylor Electric

The team at Gaylor was introduced to DIRTT while looking for a cost-effective solution to renovate a 56,000 square foot space with 15-foot-high ceilings. Gaylor was impressed with DIRTT’s ability to provide freestanding offices and conference rooms, in addition to their modular electrical system that allowed for future flexibility and made DIRTT the logical selection.

“DIRTT was my system of choice because it satisfied our scope and tight timeline,” said Wayne Manwaring, Vice President of Capital Innovation & Advancement at Gaylor Electric.

The Gaylor Electric national headquarters building also has a unique electrical floor duct system and DIRTT’s modular quick-connect electrical will provide the flexibility to power the offices and provide future adaptations and reconfigurations. When early occupancy of the space became possible, Gaylor called up BOLTT and asked if they could accelerate the installation by two months. Had the space been built with conventional construction, the move-in date would have had to wait for completion of the buildout.

“All the reasons that could have prevented the move-in schedule were eliminated by DIRTT solutions and the BOLTT team’s responsiveness,” said Wayne.

FORVIS

When the HOK design team heard FORVIS Indianapolis leadership discussing the future needs of their accounting teams, how to recruit the best talent with their space, and the potential for flexibility, they knew DIRTT was the right solution to leverage. After understanding the DIRTT construction system and doing their due diligence at BOLTT’s Design Experience Center, the FORVIS leadership team decided to jump into the world of DIRTT with both feet. While FORVIS had used DIRTT for glass walls in the past, this project represents their first foray into the full solution package DIRTT provides, complete with timber solutions, in their new six-floor 300,000 square foot space located in the Bottleworks development by Hendricks Commercial Properties.

