Mammoth Roofing and Solar of San Antonio Voted Top 5 Roofers in the Area by Boerne Residents

Boerne, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boerne, Texas -

Mammoth Roofing and Solar of San Antonio 78015, based in Boerne, TX, takes pride in announcing the company has been voted as one of the top 5 roofers in the areas by Boerne residents. The company has developed the reputation of being a provider of a comprehensive range of roofing services, including repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance. They have a team of highly experienced and skilled professionals who are capable of handling any project, regardless of size and complexity.

Mammoth Roofing has also established a five-star reputation on review platforms, such as Google. They currently have an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google. In a recent review, Sarah T. gave them a five star rating and said, “Mammoth Roofing and Solar installed solar panels for us, and the process went smoothly. They made sure every element was ideal, starting with the first consultation and ending with the final panel placement. We're saving energy like never before thanks to this. Regards, Mammoth.”

In another recent review, Scott B. also gave them five stars and said, “Mammoth Roofing and Solar Of San Antonio truly exceeded our expectations! We had a persistent leak in our roof that other contractors couldn't seem to fix. Mammoth came in, diagnosed the problem, and completely revamped our roofing system. Not a drop of water has seeped through since. Kudos to their expertise!”

They frequently provide a roof inspection service, which starts with an inspection of the exterior parts, typically the roof’s surface to find out if there are any indications of damage due to wear and tear. Inspection involves checking for any missing or broken shingles, sagging areas, and deteriorated flashing. They will also check the gutters and downspouts to make sure they are not clogged and are functioning correctly. They will also inspect the interior, including the attic area for any indications of water damage, mold growth, or insulation problems. They will also check any leaks or moisture around the chimneys and vents. Some of the usual roof problems are roof leaks, improper set up, cracked shingles, and insufficient ventilation.

Mammoth Roofing and Solar of San Antonio offers a free quote when a property owner contacts them for the first time. They will provide the quote after performing an inspection and determining whether they are the appropriate fit for the customer’s needs. During their detailed roof inspections, their team of expert roofers in San Antonio will do a thorough evaluation of the roof's condition. They will identify common roofing problems, such as leaks, missing or damaged shingles, and structural issues.

Scott Edwards from Mammoth Roofing says, “When you opt for our San Antonio roofing services for a roof inspection, you'll receive a complimentary quote outlining the essential repairs. Our experienced roofers will carefully evaluate your existing roof and furnish you with a precise estimate for any required repairs or replacements. Whether it's a minor repair job or a complete roof replacement, rest assured that we possess the expertise to handle it all. If your roof has reached the end of its life expectancy or you're looking to enhance your property's curb appeal with the installation of metal roofs, entrusting your roofing needs to the finest roofing contractors in San Antonio will not only save you time but also money.”

Founded in 2017, Mammoth Roofing and Solar of San Antonio originated from Boerne and currently serves all of the San Antonio metropolitan area with the purpose of helping customers with their exterior repair needs, particularly for roofing, gutters, and siding. The company is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and is a member of the Roofing Contractors of Texas (RCAT) and the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA). They offer an industry leading lifetime warranty for labor and material on roofs and utilize only the best quality materials and professional installers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQPZkqSz9A4

Those who are interested in learning more about Mammoth Roofing and Solar of San Antonio at 26669 IH-10 West, Ste 2, Boerne, TX 78015 can check out the website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Mammoth Roofing and Solar Of San Antonio, contact the company here:



Mammoth Roofing and Solar Of San Antonio

Scott Edwards

(210) 796-1170

info@mammothroofs.com

Mammoth Roofing and Solar Of San Antonio

Boerne, TX 78015