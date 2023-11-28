Revolutionary USA-Made Honey Supplement Takes Men's Health by Storm

DETROIT, MI, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Men in the USA are using a honey-based supplement at the office, at the gym, and socially - and it’s catching fire, especially with hardcore fitness enthusiasts. Crafted with pure, natural ingredients, Man Honey stands out in a market saturated with imported products containing illegal ingredients. Embodying the essence of American quality and purity, Man Honey is more than just a supplement; it's a commitment to optimal health.

Man Honey is made in the USA using four simple ingredients: Tribulus Terrestris, Maca, Saw Palmetto and Horny Goat Weed. These ingredients are carefully compounded with raw honey creating an advanced supplement delivery system. All ingredients are sourced from U.S. suppliers and are tested by an independent laboratory for purity and consistency. All ingredients are batch tested as raw materials ahead of compounding.

“It’s important to recognize that men, like everyone else, can experience a range of physical, emotional, and psychological challenges that can lead to a sense of burden or stress. These challenges can include things like work-related stress, relationship difficulties, financial pressures, and health concerns, among others,” said Oliver Nasralah, Co-Founder. “Men have begun demanding more from their health products. Man Brands has emerged as a leader by targeting the areas where men strive to realize their daily health goals with an incredibly high-quality and convenient product, delivered using the natural benefits of honey.”

Aside from the many traditional benefits of honey, it metabolizes more slowly than refined sugar, helping avoid the insulin response that refined sugar causes. Man Honey’s slower rate of metabolization helps ensure extended, enriched benefits. Stamina is a key factor for men in multiple areas of life. Increased stamina will help you get more out of your time at the gym, increase your performance in the bedroom and work longer hours with sustained focus.

Unlike prescription drugs used for male sexual enhancement, which can take a massive biological toll on the male anatomy and further deteriorate male sexual tissue function due to the aggressive nature of the chemicals concentrated within them, Man Honey is intentionally designed to supplement healthy sexual functions by triggering specific physical responses when you need them most.

Additionally, Man Honey is specifically formulated to increase testosterone and muscle endurance, making it a natural and safe choice for men looking to support their overall health and well-being.

Man Honey is a supplement available for purchase on a one-time or subscription-basis on our website at www.manhoney.com or shop.manhoney.com.

“Supplement subscriptions are a great way to help you get into the habit of taking supplements every day,” said Nasralah. Having them delivered to your door each month is the perfect way to help you get into the routine. It might also remind you to take them, although we suggest placing them next to your toothbrush if you forget.”

About Man Brands

Man Brands is a global health company with a mission to help educate and impact men on the deep-rooted connection between how a man feels and how the people around him feel. This connection pushed Man Brands to create a product line that helps men feel their best when

their best is needed most. Man Brands offers Man Honey, a supplement that uses honey’s natural properties to deliver the ingredients to the user. It aims to improve overall health and well-being, including sexual health, muscle endurance, & testosterone biosynthesis. Man Honey is committed to men’s overall health and emotional and mental well-being. For more information, visit www.manhoney.com or shop.manhoney.com.

