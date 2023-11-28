The National Association of Friendship Centres Strengthens Dialogue with the Conservative Party of Canada in Roundtable Event

OTTAWA , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is pleased with the successful outcome of a significant roundtable event hosted by the Conservative Party of Canada. The event provided an invaluable platform for Friendship Centre delegates to advocate for the critical work they do and better align the common priorities of Friendship Centre and the Conservative Party.



The roundtable, held on November 27, 2023, in Ottawa, facilitated a constructive dialogue between representatives of the Friendship Centre Movement, the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition, and Members of Parliament from the Conservative Party. This collaborative exchange allowed Friendship Centre delegates to articulate the need for stabilized core funding for Friendship Centres, importance for youth programming, the unique challenges and opportunities faced by urban Indigenous communities across Canada, including the need for emergency response and climate change mitigation resources, and the need for transfer of services from government to Friendship Centres.

“The Conservative Party was the first to reach out to NAFC for a dialogue on urban Indigenous matters. We are happy to continue this ongoing dialogue for the third year,” said NAFC CEO Jocelyn Formsma, "Right now, our funding ends in 2025 and the over 1 million people we serve are at risk of their services being disrupted. We are optimistic that we will receive the support of our federal partners so that we can continue fostering positive change for urban Indigenous communities across the country."

Throughout the discussions, Friendship Centre delegates underscored the importance of increased investments in Friendship Centres as a means of supporting the sustenance and growth of community-based social economy, employment and training, early learning and childcare, youth initiatives, cultural and language revitalization, and initiatives aimed at addressing the unique socio-economic needs of urban Indigenous populations. The delegates also emphasized the significance of collaborative approaches that respect and incorporate urban Indigenous perspectives, experiences, knowledge, and traditions.

The Conservative Party representatives present at the roundtable event acknowledged the crucial role Friendship Centres play in fostering community well-being and committed to considering the insights gained during the discussions as they develop their policies.

The National Association of Friendship Centres looks forward to continued collaboration with all political parties to ensure that the needs and aspirations of urban Indigenous peoples are reflected in national policies. The NAFC remains dedicated to fostering open dialogues and building strong partnerships that contribute to the well-being and empowerment of urban Indigenous communities across Canada.

The National Association of Friendship Centres is a network of over 100 Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations, which make up part of the Friendship Centre Movement – Canada’s most significant national network of self-determined Indigenous owned and operated civil society community hubs offering programs, services and supports to urban Indigenous people.