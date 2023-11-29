Flash News: OKX Adds MATIC to On-Chain Earn Product, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn Up to a 5% APR

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 28, 2023.



OKX Adds MATIC to On-Chain Earn Product, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn Up to a 5% APR

OKX today added Polygon's native token, MATIC, to its On-Chain Earn product, which gives users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products.

With the introduction of MATIC to On-Chain Earn, users can now stake their MATIC tokens and start earning rewards. OKX's On-Chain Earn product offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, with no subscription limits.

To stake MATIC on On-Chain Earn, users simply need to navigate to the 'Grow' section on the OKX website or app. By searching for MATIC and selecting the subscribe option, users have the opportunity to earn an APR of up to 5% on MATIC.



OKX's On-chain Earn product is built on a secure and reliable infrastructure. To protect users' assets, OKX only partners with verified third-party projects. By adding MATIC to On-Chain Earn, OKX continues to expand its offerings and provide users with more opportunities to maximize the potential of their assets.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer



